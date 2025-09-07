Caitlin Clark oozes casual-cool as she sings her heart out to Chris Brown song at Fever after party

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark appeared to be enjoying herself as she sang her heart out to a Chris Brown song on Saturday. Clark offered audiences her singing performance during a Fever after-party, oozing casual-cool.News page WNBA Got Game shared the clip of Clark singing on X (formerly Twitter).&quot;Caitlin Clark singing her heart out at the Indiana Fever’s after party 😂,&quot; WNBA Got Game wrote.In the video, Clark was on stage, pointing to the crowd while singing along to Chris Brown’s “Forever.” The guard appeared to be having a great time, encouraging those on the dance floor to join in. The clip also included a tweet that perfectly captured the energy of the moment.&quot;Singer she is not, but she's the life of the part,&quot; the tweet read.The All-Star made her presence felt at the Fever’s afterparty, something she hasn’t been able to do much on the court this season. Appearing in 13 games, Clark has battled multiple injuries, including a strained quadricep that sidelined her for five games and a groin strain that kept her out for another five.The groin strain was further aggravated on her return in July, which saw her miss the All-Star game before and an underlying bone bruise saw her ruled out for the rest of the season. Although unable to help her team this season, the Fever have been tremendous in her absence.Clinching the Commissioner's Cup title earlier this season, the team is currently battling for the last two playoff spots. With two games remaining, the Fever (22-20) can qualify for the playoffs with a win against the Washington Mystics on Sunday.Indiana Fever coach issues rallying call after Caitlin Clark's injury announcementCaitlin Clark dropped a major bombshell on Thursday, announcing she would be out for the rest of the season. The guard has suffered multiple injuries this term and decided to end her season short after being unable to regain her fitness.Despite Clark's injury announcement, Fever coach Stephanie White issued a rallying call, as she challenged her team to continue rising through adversity.&quot;They have the experience and have really held this group together. They've been able to play with all different kinds of lineups and players. They've got to continue to take it to another level,&quot; she said. &quot;We don't want or need anyone to play outside of themselves.&quot;The Fever has suffered various injuries in the back court this term, with Sophie Cunningham, Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald joining Clark on the injury report.