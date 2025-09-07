  • home icon
  Caitlin Clark oozes casual-cool as she sings her heart out to Chris Brown song at Fever after party

Caitlin Clark oozes casual-cool as she sings her heart out to Chris Brown song at Fever after party

By Arian Kashyap
Published Sep 07, 2025 12:31 GMT
Caitlin Clark oozes casual-cool as she sings her heart out to Chris Brown song at Fever after party (Source: Imagn)
Caitlin Clark oozes casual-cool as she sings her heart out to Chris Brown song at Fever after party (Credits: IMAGN)

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark appeared to be enjoying herself as she sang her heart out to a Chris Brown song on Saturday. Clark offered audiences her singing performance during a Fever after-party, oozing casual-cool.

News page WNBA Got Game shared the clip of Clark singing on X (formerly Twitter).

"Caitlin Clark singing her heart out at the Indiana Fever’s after party 😂," WNBA Got Game wrote.

In the video, Clark was on stage, pointing to the crowd while singing along to Chris Brown’s “Forever.” The guard appeared to be having a great time, encouraging those on the dance floor to join in. The clip also included a tweet that perfectly captured the energy of the moment.

"Singer she is not, but she's the life of the part," the tweet read.
The All-Star made her presence felt at the Fever’s afterparty, something she hasn’t been able to do much on the court this season. Appearing in 13 games, Clark has battled multiple injuries, including a strained quadricep that sidelined her for five games and a groin strain that kept her out for another five.

The groin strain was further aggravated on her return in July, which saw her miss the All-Star game before and an underlying bone bruise saw her ruled out for the rest of the season. Although unable to help her team this season, the Fever have been tremendous in her absence.

Clinching the Commissioner's Cup title earlier this season, the team is currently battling for the last two playoff spots. With two games remaining, the Fever (22-20) can qualify for the playoffs with a win against the Washington Mystics on Sunday.

Indiana Fever coach issues rallying call after Caitlin Clark's injury announcement

Caitlin Clark dropped a major bombshell on Thursday, announcing she would be out for the rest of the season. The guard has suffered multiple injuries this term and decided to end her season short after being unable to regain her fitness.

Despite Clark's injury announcement, Fever coach Stephanie White issued a rallying call, as she challenged her team to continue rising through adversity.

"They have the experience and have really held this group together. They've been able to play with all different kinds of lineups and players. They've got to continue to take it to another level," she said. "We don't want or need anyone to play outside of themselves."

The Fever has suffered various injuries in the back court this term, with Sophie Cunningham, Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald joining Clark on the injury report.

Arian Kashyap

Arian Kashyap

Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.

Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.

Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.

Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.

When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading.

