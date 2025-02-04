Caitlin Clark opens up on bond with Taylor Swift & Chiefs game suite experience: "I wish she was still on tour"

Caitlin Clark's rise to global superstardom has seen the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year cement herself as a star on and off the court. With her rise to prominence, Clark had the chance to rub shoulders with one of the biggest names in pop music, Taylor Swift.

Clark and her mother attended Swift's recent Eras Tour concert, while on the flip side, Swift invited Clark to attend a Kansas City Chiefs game with her in the box suite. During an on-stage interview with Win For KC this week, Clark spoke about being a major Taylor Swift fan.

As she explained, she had been trying to make it to a Kansas City Chiefs game all year, but because of her schedule with the Indiana Fever, it didn't work out until she attended alongside Swift. The Chiefs were already in the playoffs, so Clark had to take her up on the opportunity.

"Taylor's obviously amazing," Clark said. "If you've ever been to a Taylor Swift concert, it takes away everything that's going on in the real world. You're in this arena having fun, and you don't know all these people here, but you feel like you're friends."

"And that's just what makes it a good time. And obviously, she's just a very kind caring person, and you can really feel that. ... I wish she was still on tour. I'd still be going to the shows," Clark added.

"It's just life," - Caitlin Clark explains how she handles criticism as she prepares for the 2025 season

Going back to her time in Iowa, Caitlin Clark dealt with criticisms on and off the court. On the court, opposing fans have criticized her when she competes against their favorite teams. Off the court, Clark has dealt with outspoken critics who believe she should be more vocal about denouncing those who spread hateful messages.

While Clark has been pretty vocal that anyone using her name to push an agenda isn't truly a fan and has no business spreading hateful messages, some believe she hasn't done enough to curb the trolls that have come with the added attention on the WNBA.

During a media scrum over the weekend, before her No. 22 jersey was retired for the Hawkeyes, Clark was asked how she deals with criticism. As she explained, much comes from how her parents raised her. Hawksfanatic's Dallas Jones shared a clip of Clark explaining how she handles criticism.

"I think it's just life," Clark said. "Everybody goes through the same stuff that I’ve gone through, and a lot of people go through a lot worse. And I just try to remind myself every single day how grateful I am to be in the position that I am."

"I try to treat everybody the same way that I would want to be treated, and I think it just speaks to the way I was raised and [the way] my parents raised me," she added.

After an electrifying rookie season, Caitlin Clark will return to action on May 3 to start the Indiana Fever's 2025 WNBA preseason.

