Caitlin Clark pays Jada Gyamfi an 'amazing' compliment after Iowa star's glowing snaps from weekend getaway

On Sunday, Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark was seen showing love to former college teammate Jada Gyamfi on her weekend getaway post. The Iowa Hawkeyes junior posted multiple images from her Sunday outing with her family on Instagram.

Ad

The pictures included Gyamfi with her family out eating in Downtown Des Moines. The forward captioned the post with a two-word message:

"Sunday loves💐💐."

Ad

Trending

Caitlin Clark was spotted among the comments of the post as she showed love to Gyamfi with two comments. The first one featured multiple heart emojis, while the other comment was a compliment.

"❤️❤️❤️❤️"

"You look amazing," Clark wrote on the post.

Clark comments on Jada Gyamfi's post via Instagram/@jadagyamfi

In the photos, the Hawkeyes star was seen donning a simple look with a white shirt, blue jeans, and white slip-ons. She also shared an image of her sister, Maya Gyamfi, who played for the Northern Iowa Panthers during the 2020-21 season. Gyamfi's post also featured her mother, who was seen enjoying a Mother's Day outing with her children.

Ad

Caitlin Clark and Jada Gyamfi played three seasons together, winning the Big Ten Championship thrice and playing in two NCAA Tournament championship games.

Caitlin Clark spotted at Gainbridge Fieldhouse as the Pacers blow past the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4

With the WNBA season set to start in a few days, Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark was spotted amongst the crowd at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse during Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. The former Iowa Hawkeyes star was treated to a wonderful offensive display from the home team as they defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers by 20 points.

Ad

Creator and host of the 'Setting the Pace' podcast, Alex Gordon, was seen sharing a tweet regarding Clark's attendance in Indiana, as he posted a clip of her from the arena jumbotron. Captioning the tweet with a short note, he wrote:

"Caitlin Clark is in the house for Game 4 of Pacers Cavaliers."

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the video, Clark is seen waving at the crowd as she receives a warm reception from them. The Pacers faithful were treated to a terrific display from their team as they defeated the No.1 seed by a score of 129-109.

Currently holding a 3-1 lead in the series, the Pacers will be hoping to make it to back-to-back Eastern Conference Finals with a win over the Cavs on Tuesday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.



Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.



Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.



When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading. Know More