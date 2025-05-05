Caitlin Clark pens emotional note about return to Iowa after dusting Brazil

Reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark made her return to Carver-Hawkeye Arena — the very court where she became a college basketball icon with the Iowa Hawkeyes — as the Indiana Fever faced the Brazil National Team in their second preseason contest.
And it was a triumphant homecoming, as Clark lit up the Brazilians in a commanding 108-44 victory, tallying 16 points, six rebounds, five assists and four 3-pointers, finishing with a game-best plus-42 rating in just under 19 minutes on the floor.
After the final buzzer, Clark expressed her gratitude for Iowa and the crowd that showed up in support. She posted on X (formerly Twitter):
“What a day in Iowa City. Can’t say thank you enough to everyone who made it special for myself, but also my teammates… FEV SHOWWW❤️🔥❤️🔥.”
Clark also had a signature moment in the matchup, draining a pull-up three from the edge of her “22” logo, putting the Fever up by 58 points before the end of the third quarter.
It was a rout for the Fever, who shot an efficient 50.0% overall and knocked down 15 of their 33 attempts from deep. Kelsey Mitchell led the team with 17 points, while Aliyah Boston and Natasha Howard chipped in 11 and 10, respectively.
Caitlin Clark reflects on Iowa return
Returning to the arena where her college stardom began stirred deep emotion, Caitlin Clark postgame.
"It's hard to put into words how much it means to me," she said (per Sara Jane Gamelli). "I'm very thankful to be able to come back to a place that continues to support me. It was a little weird going into the locker room."
Seeing several young fans in the stands made the moment even more special, Clark added.
"Seeing the amount of people and young girls and young boys that stand there and scream for me to sign their stuff — I don't take that for granted,” she said. “I'm glad I can be a role model for them. They have a great impact on me too. There's a lot more bigger things in life than basketball."
Caitlin Clark played every single game during her four years at Iowa, becoming the all-time NCAA Division I scoring leader. She started all 139 games, averaging 34.8 minutes, 28.4 points, 8.2 assists and 7.1 rebounds per game.