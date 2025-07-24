  • home icon
Caitlin Clark pinpoints reason why she's not sold on 'Love Island' hype

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Jul 24, 2025 06:04 GMT
Caitlin Clark pinpoints reason why she
Caitlin Clark pinpoints reason why she's not sold on 'Love Island' hype.

The latest season of "Love Island" got so popular in the United States that even Caitlin Clark tried watching the reality series. However, the Indiana Fever superstar wasn't a big fan of the show and shared why the number one reality TV series wasn't for her.

Speaking to Glamour during the 2025 WNBA All-Star Weekend, Clark shared that one of her stress relievers was rewatching Disney movies. She confirmed giving "Love Island" a chance, but the number of episodes and the overall "cringe" she got from watching weren't enough to convince her to tune in regularly.

"I watched the first episode but couldn't get into it," Clark said. "Maybe it was too cringe for me? And it takes a lot of time—there's a new episode like every single day! I just couldn't do it."
Caitlin Clark also opened up about her feelings on going through a lot of injuries this season for the Indiana Fever. Clark is dealing with another groin strain, which caused her to miss the 3-point contest and the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game. She confirmed not feeling like herself for the first time in a long time.

"This is the first time I haven't felt like a young body that can run around and sprint every day and just continue to do that," Clark said. "Being a professional athlete, you really have to take care of both your body and your mind. It’s been a journey learning about that."
Update on Caitlin Clark's injury

Update on Caitlin Clark&#039;s injury. (Photo: IMAGN)
Update on Caitlin Clark's injury.

The Indiana Fever haven't released an update on Caitlin Clark's groin injury, which has caused fear and anxiety among their fanbase. Clark is vital to the Fever's success, so her health is the priority for the franchise.

Fever coach Stephanie White remained silent on her superstar guard's status following the start of the second half of the season. Indiana faced the defending champions, New York Liberty, in their first game after the All-Star break and lost 98-84.

Chloe Peterson of the IndyStar reported earlier this week that Clark will be getting a second opinion regarding her fourth muscle-related injury. She entered training camp with a hamstring issue, which she aggravated early in the season. She then suffered a groin injury, missed five games and then re-injured the same groin before the All-Star Weekend.

The Fever currently sits seventh in the WNBA standings with a record of 12-12 with 20 games left on the schedule.

