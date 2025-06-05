Caitlin Clark playfully calls out $217,640 teammate's priceless reaction to her courtside shenanigans: "She’s like uhhhhh"

Caitlin Clark has been sidelined with a strained quadriceps after playing the first four games of the season for the Indiana Fever. However, she kept herself active on the Fever’s bench as seen in an Instagram video the Fever posted on Wednesday.

Captured before the Fever’s win against the Washington Mystics, Clark was seen dribbling a tennis ball only for it to bounce to the crowd, almost hitting a fan courtside.

“pregame shenanigans with Caitlin Clark 😅,” the team wrote in the caption of the post.

The incident caused Fever assistant coaches and players to be worried, including Clark’s teammate Makayla Timpson, who has a contract worth $217,640, according to Sportrac. The ball, fortunately, did not hit anyone, and Clark stopped her dribbling.

Clark then reacted to the video, pointing out Timpson’s reaction after the ball went over to the fans’ side.

“Just watch the way kk looks at me 😂😂😂 she’s like uhhhhh,” she wrote in the comment.

Clark's comment

Timpson was selected 19th in the second round of the 2025 WNBA draft to add more depth to the Fever this season. However, she has only played two games so far with averages of 2.0 points, and 1.0 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Clark had a solid start to her sophomore season before her injury, averaging 19.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 9.3 assists, and 1.3 steals per game in four matchups so far.

With Clark’s injury, the Fever has struggled to pick up wins to start the season, posting a 3-4 win-loss slate in their first seven games.

Clark has been the team’s focal point on offense since last season, when the Fever reached their first postseason since 2016 after tallying a 20-20 record in the regular season.

She is expected to provide a significant injury update on Thursday as the Fever continues its regular season campaign.

Fever head coach Stephanie White expresses straightforward update on Clark’s injury

Caitlin Clark’s injury has been a cause of concern for the Indiana Fever. Her initial diagnosis was just two weeks of missed time, but it could still be extended, depending on how fast her injury healed up.

According to Fever head coach Stephanie White, the team has yet to get any update from Clark’s injury, which is something she wishes to get as soon as possible.

“No. Not yet. Sorry,” she said before the game against the Mystics on June 3. “I wish.”

Clark’s injury was her first in her WNBA career, after playing an entire 40 games last year. Her injury has also hurt the team’s championship-contender status after entering the season as one of the favorites for the title.

