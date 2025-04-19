Caitlin Clark quips in 4 words to Iowa announcing Fever schedule change against Brazilian national team at Carver-Hawkeye Arena

In a matter of days, Caitlin Clark will once again be suiting up for the Indiana Fever as the WNBA preseason tips off. Recently, a minor change was made to the Fever's preseason schedule and Clark — sharp and alert as always — has taken note of the adjustment.

Originally, the Fever's May 4 preseason game against the Brazilian national team was set to begin at 6:00 p.m. ET inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Clark's home venue back in her college days. This schedule, however, has been modified as per the Instagram post of the Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball program:

"TIME CHANGE: We’re tipping off at 3 p.m. CT on May 4 in Iowa City! #Hawkeyes" the Iowa Hawkeyes' post read.

3:00 p.m. CT is 4:00 p.m. ET, meaning that this preseason game will commence two hours earlier than originally scheduled.

This will just be the second time that the Fever will roll out their new-look roster in the preseason. A day prior to this matchup, Indiana takes on the Washington Mystics at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

These preseason games will be crucial for the Fever roster to build chemistry as they welcome a number of new pieces. In recent months, Indiana added veterans DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard, Brianna Turner, and Sophie Cunningham. They also picked up Makayla Timpson, Bree Hall, and Yvonne Ejim at the 2025 WNBA draft.

Amidst all this, the venue itself holds special significance for Clark. The May 4 playdate will be the first time that she competes in Carver-Hawkeye Arena since the 2024 March Madness tournament.

Report: Caitlin Clark's preseason game to be picked up by ESPN

There's one more noteworthy detail about the May 4 matchup: If reports are true, it will be the first nationally televised preseason game in WNBA history.

According to Andrew Marchand and Ben Pickman of The Athletic, ESPN has taken interest in this particular Fever game:

"ESPN will broadcast what is believed to be the WNBA's first nationally televised exhibition game when Clark returns to Iowa for the Indiana Fever's game against Brazil's national team on May 4, sources briefed on the network's scheduling said."

This is yet another piece of evidence that the Caitlin Clark effect is alive and well, whether it's the preseason or the regular season.

