Caitlin Clark reacts in 3 words to reunion with Gabbie Marshall & other ex-Iowa teammates post jersey retirement honor

Caitlin Clark was honored by the Iowa Hawkeyes on Sunday, retiring her iconic No. 22 jersey in the rafters of the Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Clark reunited with her former coaches and teammates, as well as family friends, for the celebratory event.

One of Clark's ex-teammates, Gabbie Marshall, shared some after-party images on Instagram. Marshall was with several Iowa coaches and players singing, dancing and partying in Iowa City.

"Such a fun weekend in Iowa City with all my favorite people," Marshall wrote.

Caitlin Clark also attended the after-party, as it was all about her that night. She even commented on Gabbie Marshall's post.

"One hit wonders," Clark wrote.

Clark and Marshall were teammates for four seasons, from 2020 to 2024, with Clark making her way to the WNBA as the No. 1 pick. Marshall, meanwhile decided to end her career and return to school. She's now pursuing a career in occupational therapy, as well as studying to get a Master's degree at the University of North Carolina.

Despite Marshall's decision, Clark still had some company in the WNBA. Kate Martin was drafted in the second round by the Las Vegas Aces, but she's now with the Golden State Valkyrie. Martin was one of the picks by the Valkryie in the 2024 Expansion Draft.

Iowa lawmaker wants to give Caitlin Clark and Lisa Bluder statues

Following Caitlin Clark's jersey retirement ceremony, an Iowa lawmaker proposed giving more honor to the former Hawkeye superstar. Iowa State Rep.

Carter Nordman filed a motion to create a monument not just for Clark but also for longtime Iowa coach Lisa Bluder.

"These two women have brought great pride and attention to our state and women’s sports," Nordman tweeted. "They deserve a place at their Capitol for Iowans to honor their incredible accomplishments."

Bluder was in charge of Iowa for 24 seasons, winning five Big Ten tournament championships - in 2001, 2019, 2022, 2023 and 2024 - and two Big Ten regular season championships - in 2008 and 2022.

Clark, meanwhile, put the Hawkeyes on the map and increased the popularity of women's basketball not just in Iowa but in the entire country. She broke record after record, including the all-time Division I scoring previously held by "Pistol" Pete Maravich.

Even if the proposed statue gets rejected, it's not far-fetched to think that the University of Iowa would continue to honor Clark with her own statue outside the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in the future.

