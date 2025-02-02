Caitlin Clark reacts in 3-words to watching Hawkeyes defeat USC during her visit to Iowa for jersey retirement honor

Caitlin Clark was ecstatic to see her former team, the Iowa Hawkeyes, bring their best game against the dangerous USC Trojans. The young star returned to Carver-Hawkeye Arena to watch some of her old teammates take on one of the best squads in Division I basketball, led by sensation JuJu Watkins.

As the Hawkeyes secured the 76-69 win over the Trojans, Clark shared her excitement to see her team play at a high level against a title contender. She posted an Instagram story with a three-word message to hype up the squad.

"Something bout it😏," she captioned the post.

Clark's Instagram story

Cameras caught her celebrating her team's big plays in the fourth quarter alongside her boyfriend Connor McCaffery.

Trending

Expand Tweet

In the end, Iowa upset the Trojans behind a big game by Lucy Olsen. The guard went off with 28 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals in 37 minutes of action. Addison O'Grady added 13 points off the bench to help Olsen.

On the other side, JuJu Watkins responded with 27 units, grabbing five rebounds, dishing three assists and stealing three balls. Kiki Iriafen contributed 13 points, eight rebounds, one assist and two blocks, but her efforts fell short against an inspired Iowa team.

Caitlin Clark gets her jersey retired after Iowa0s big win over USC

After everything was said and done, Caitlin Clark was honored by her old team, standing on the court alongside her family while the arena announcer listed off some of her major accomplishments with the Hawkeyes. She was emotional while the jersey was going up in the rafters and the fans listened to everything she achieved during her career in Iowa. She received a standing ovation while he hugged her family.

Expand Tweet

Clark made it to this game in style, as she entered the arena wearing a customized Nike jacket that featured all her accomplishments in the university.

Expand Tweet

Even though she couldn't win the national championship in two trips to the final game, Caitlin Clark left a huge mark on the Iowa Hawkeyes history. The young guard became a legend of the game with the team, breaking and setting multiple records during her four-year tenure at Iowa City.

She's now playing for the Indiana Fever in the WNBA and is already writing history with the team. Her stint with the Hawkeyes will live on for a really long time and this latest honor immortalized her.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback