Caitlin Clark reacts to Aliyah Boston's third consecutive selection as WNBA All-Star starter

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Jul 01, 2025 04:29 GMT
Caitlin Clark reacts to Aliyah Boston's third consecutive selection as WNBA All-Star starter. (Photo: GETTY)

Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston of the Indiana Fever were named as WNBA All-Star starters on Monday. The Fever duo received two of the three highest votes in this year's All-Star game. Clark reacted to Boston's third straight selection as an All-Star starter on social media.

In a post on her Instagram stories, Clark dropped several eyes emojis on Boston receiving her third consecutive year as an All-Star starter. It began as a rookie in 2023, with Fever fans showing that "CC" isn't the only popular player for the franchise.

"👀👀👀👀👀," Clark wrote.
Caitlin Clark shared this on her Instagram stories. (Photo: @caitlinclark22 on IG)

Caitlin Clark received a total of 1,293,526 votes, while Aliyah Boston had 1,174,669 votes in third place. Napheesa Collier was the second-highest voter getter at 1,176,020. Clark and Collier were also named as the captains for this year's All-Star game to be held at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

In addition to these three great players, the rest of the All-Star starters are the following:

  • Paige Bueckers | Guard | Dallas Wings
  • Sabrina Ionescu | Guard | New York Liberty
  • Allisha Gray | Guard | Atlanta Dream
  • A'ja Wilson | Forward | Las Vegas Aces
  • Breanna Stewart | Forward | New York Liberty
  • Nneka Ogwumike | Forward | Seattle Storm
  • Satou Sabally | Forward | Phoenix Mercury
Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky narrowly missed being a starter. Reese had the fifth-highest number of votes for forwards, but she didn't get enough votes from the media and players to overcome Satou Sabally. The Chicago Sky having a bad record likely didn't help her case as a starter, but she'll likely be named a reserve.

Caitlin Clark dealing with another injury

Caitlin Clark dealing with another injury. (Photo: IMAGN)

Before the season started, Caitlin Clark was limited to just one game in the preseason due to a quad injury. Clark was able to start the season, but went down with a new quad injury that kept her out of five games.

And after just five games since returning, the Indiana Fever superstar suffered a groin injury and has missed the past two games. She's been listed as questionable for Tuesday's matchup against Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx.

The Fever are currently 8-8 this season, and they are up against the best team in the league. Clark could either be upgraded to available before tipoff or downgraded out.

Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

