Caitlin Clark reacts to Aliyah Boston's third consecutive selection as WNBA All-Star starter

Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston of the Indiana Fever were named as WNBA All-Star starters on Monday. The Fever duo received two of the three highest votes in this year's All-Star game. Clark reacted to Boston's third straight selection as an All-Star starter on social media.

In a post on her Instagram stories, Clark dropped several eyes emojis on Boston receiving her third consecutive year as an All-Star starter. It began as a rookie in 2023, with Fever fans showing that "CC" isn't the only popular player for the franchise.

"👀👀👀👀👀," Clark wrote.

Caitlin Clark received a total of 1,293,526 votes, while Aliyah Boston had 1,174,669 votes in third place. Napheesa Collier was the second-highest voter getter at 1,176,020. Clark and Collier were also named as the captains for this year's All-Star game to be held at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

In addition to these three great players, the rest of the All-Star starters are the following:

Paige Bueckers | Guard | Dallas Wings

Sabrina Ionescu | Guard | New York Liberty

Allisha Gray | Guard | Atlanta Dream

A'ja Wilson | Forward | Las Vegas Aces

Breanna Stewart | Forward | New York Liberty

Nneka Ogwumike | Forward | Seattle Storm

Satou Sabally | Forward | Phoenix Mercury

Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky narrowly missed being a starter. Reese had the fifth-highest number of votes for forwards, but she didn't get enough votes from the media and players to overcome Satou Sabally. The Chicago Sky having a bad record likely didn't help her case as a starter, but she'll likely be named a reserve.

Caitlin Clark dealing with another injury

Before the season started, Caitlin Clark was limited to just one game in the preseason due to a quad injury. Clark was able to start the season, but went down with a new quad injury that kept her out of five games.

And after just five games since returning, the Indiana Fever superstar suffered a groin injury and has missed the past two games. She's been listed as questionable for Tuesday's matchup against Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx.

The Fever are currently 8-8 this season, and they are up against the best team in the league. Clark could either be upgraded to available before tipoff or downgraded out.

