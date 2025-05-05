Caitlin Clark reacts with pure joy at Sophie Cunningham's bold stance on Indiana Fever

Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham have been playfully exchanging jabs on social media since Cunningham was acquired by the Indiana Fever in the offseason. Their light-hearted exchange continued when Clark teased Cunningham over a humorous slip-up in one of her Instagram posts.

Cunningham shared a series of photos from media day, donning her new Fever jersey.

“a fresh of breath air,” she captioned her post.

The caption originated from the amusing slip-up she had made during a postgame interview following the Fever’s preseason opener. Reflecting on her new chapter, Cunningham had said:

“This is a new era for me. This is just a fresh of breath air.”

Caitlin Clark appreciated her new teammate’s confidence in embracing the mix-up instead of editing it to the correct phrase, “a breath of fresh air.”

“Not only did you double down … your triple down that this was the correct saying,” Caitlin Clark jokingly commented.

Cunningham IG (Credits: Instagram (@sophie_cham))

Caitlin Clark was sidelined for the May 2 Fever-Mystics preseason opener. However, she participated in the latest contest against the Brazilian national team, recording 16 points, six rebounds and five assists. Cunningham also had a notable contribution, scoring six points while coming off the bench.

Diana Taurasi prepared Sophie Cunningham to play with Caitlin Clark

Sophie Cunningham spent the first six years of her WNBA career with the Phoenix Mercury, where she had the privilege of sharing the backcourt with legendary guard Diana Taurasi.

As she enters a new chapter in her career, Cunningham reflected on what she learned from Taurasi — and how those lessons are preparing her to team up with rising star Caitlin Clark.

Cunningham knows the importance of staying sharp when playing with an elite playmaker.

"Anytime you play with the … GOAT of our game, you’re gonna learn a lot. You have to be ready for the ball, head on a swivel at all times. And the way (Clark) throws the ball is a lot like how DT threw it. I think this is just the younger version of her,” Cunningham said.

Clark has a reputation as one of the league’s premier floor generals, breaking multiple assist records during her rookie season. Her incredible court vision and ability to create open looks for teammates are being compared to all-time greats.

In the Fever's first two preseason games, coach Stephanie White made it clear that she intends to have Sophie Cunningham as a part of the second unit. However, Cunningham is expected to see a boost in her scoring when she shares the floor with Clark.

