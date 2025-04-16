Caitlin Clark reacts to Rory Mcllory recounting heart-wrenching Masters win

Caitlin Clark spent a significant amount of her offseason on the golfing courses. The Fever Guard has been associated with the sport for quite some time now, and on Wednesday, she expressed her thoughts on pro-golfer Rory McIlroy's heart-wrenching Masters win.
Clark reposted McIlory's X (formerly Twitter) post on her handle and praised the golfer in the caption.
"This is incredible. Chills"
The post featured a video montage covering the Northern Irish golfer's journey to becoming the only sixth man to complete a career grand slam. The video starts with images of McIlory's previous failures at the Masters and other tournaments.
Caitlin Clark was exhilarated by the video, as she is a big gold fan. During this offseason, the Fever guard participated in the Annika pro-am, where she played with world number one Nelly Korda and ten-time major champion Annika Sorenstam. Her admiration for Rory McIlroy shows how much the basketball star respects and loves other sports.