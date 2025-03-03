"Caitlin Clark is the reason Juju Watkins is even popular": Fans react as debate over better all-around player heats up

USC Trojans' sensation JuJu Watkins has been making a name for herself in Division 1 NCAA basketball, which has often led to her being compared to WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark.

On Sunday, fans online debated over who was the better player between Watkins and Clark. A fan posted on X, formerly Twitter, questioning if the Trojans' player is better than the Fever guard. Several fans flooded the post's comment section and expressed their views in favor or against the statement.

One fan credited Watkins' rise in popularity to Caitlin Clark after refusing to stand by the former fans' opinion.

"caitlin clark is the reason juju is even popular btw"

Other fans joined the bandwagon and expressed similar sentiments in their comments.

"You can say whatever you want! Juju's not CC, though. Nobody can take over a game like CC does. Juju plays insane defense for sure, but it will never outweigh what CC does on offense with her gravity and scoring ability," a fan said.

"When JuJu can do it as consistently as CC for years, and becomes D1's all time leading scorer, hit me back," another fan said.

While some fans took Clark's side in the debate, others expressed their belief that JuJu Watkins is better than the Fever guard.

"True yes... but u better not dare say that out loud u kno how folks get..." a fan said.

"Juju is the Jordan I thought that was established already Caitlin can’t do nothing with her. Juju the one fr," another fan said.

"Clark a better shooter but if they was in the same class I’m taking juju over Clark juju all around game is way better 😂‼️‼️" another fan said.

Caitlin Clark had an incredible rookie season with the Indiana Fever. She averaged 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game and ended the season as the Rookie of the Year, surpassing her peers from the 2024 draft class.

JuJu Watkins on the other hand has been dominating in college. She is averaging 24.4 ppg, 6.7 rpg and 3.6 apg while trying to lead her team to a championship this season.

JuJu Watkins joins Caitlin Clark in NCAA history books after crushing the UCLA Bruins

On Saturday, the USC Trojans faced the UCLA Bruins in their final game of the 2024-25 NCAA season. The Trojans walked away with a blowout 80-67 win and secured the Big Ten regular season title.

JuJu Watkins led her team in scoring with 30 points, joining Caitlin Clark in the NCAA history books as only the third women's basketball player to score 30 or more points against a single team four consecutive times —since the 1999-00 season.

Caitlin Clark, however, has eclipsed Watkins in this record. She has 10 straight 30-point games against Nebraska and five straight 30-point games against Minnesota in her college basketball career.

