Caitlin Clark receives massive praise from 6'8" Knicks forward

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark received massive praise on Instagram from Jacob Toppin on Thursday. The 6'8" New York Knicks forwards was in complete admiration of the former Iowa Hawkeyes star during a post shared by the Knicks' official account on social media as they players came together to celebrate National Girls and Women in Sports Day (NGWSD).

The New York Knicks' official Instagram account posted a reel featuring few of their players as they revealed their favorite woman athletes of all time. Captioning the post with a short message the Knicks account wrote:

"Whole lotta love for these inspirational athletes 🥹🫶 #ngwsd"

Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges Cameron Payne, and a few others were seen giving their opinion on who they considered to be their female G.O.A.T (Greatest of All Time) in sports. Brunson named Serena Williams while Bridges chose Sue Bird. Josh Hart also gave his view on the subject naming A'ja Wilson as his G.O.A.T. Soccer player like Lauren Phillips of Chelsea was also named as one of the female trailblazers.

Although everyone rambled off a legendary name 6'8" forward Jacob Topping gave his vote to current WNBA star Caitlin Clark as he elaborated on her impact on women's sports:

"Right now? probably would be Caitlin Clark," Toppin said. "Because of the popularity and the viewership that she brings to the NBA," he continued to explain.

This is high praise for Caitlin Clark as she was deemed worthy to be amongst women who have left a lasting impact in their respective sports. The former Iowa star has been a great role model herself as her jersey was retired by the Iowa Hawkeyes on February 2 for her commitment to the program.

Caitlin Clark and her teammates share a special message with the upcoming generation on a special occasion

Former Iowa Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark and her Indiana Fever teammates came together to celebrate National Girls and Women in Sports Day on Tuesday. Recording a video for upcoming athletes the stars were seen sharing the message on X (formerly Twitter).

The Indiana Fever shares a video compilation on X as stars including Caitlin Clark gave their two cents for aspiring girl athletes. This post which celebrated inclusion was captioned by a quote from Kelsey Mitchell:

"If I could tell a young kid when you find a sport that you love and you enjoy it, enjoy it for you," the caption read.

Caitlin Clark had a message of her own as she kept it short and simple.

"Whatever support system it is for you, I think being able to have that and it doesn't need to be a bunch of people," the former Hawkeyes star expressed.

Stars Aliyah Boston and Lexie Hull also spoke on how one should chase their dreams as the Indiana Fever fraternity celebrated a special occasion in a special way.

