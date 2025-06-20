Caitlin Clark reflects on Steph Curry changing the game: "He’s somebody I certainly idolize"

Caitlin Clark’s long-range 3-pointers have prompted comparisons to NBA superstar Steph Curry. Like the Golden State Warriors point guard, Clark is a threat from behind the arc.

The Indiana Fever star was asked about Curry’s impact on her and basketball following her team’s arrival in Golden State for a game against the Valkyries.

“I grew up watching Steph, and to me, he’s one of the greatest basketball players of all time," Clark responded. "I think he’s really changed the way basketball is being played. Maybe at times, for me and him both, kids shouldn’t always just go and chuck up a bunch of 3s, but that’s what makes the game so exciting, and what he’s been able to do throughout his career. He’s really changed basketball. ... He’s somebody I certainly idolize.”

Steph Curry is widely credited for making the 3-pointer the most important shot in the sport.

Curry’s game has impacted Clark, who averaged 9.5 3-point attempts per game in her first season in Iowa. In comparison, Curry did not attempt over eight threes per contest until his seventh season in the NBA, when he averaged 11.2.

The Indiana Fever superstar averaged 8.9 3PA last year when she won the WNBA Rookie of the Year award and finished fourth in MVP voting. This season, she is launching 9.2 attempts from deep, which leads the league. She shot 34.4% last season and has improved to 40.0% this year.

Caitlin Clark lost in her first trip to the Bay Area

Fans packed the Chase Center to watch Clark in the Fever's highly anticipated game in the Bay Area against the Golden State Valkyries.

Clark could not live up to the hype. She finished the game with 11 points behind 3-for-14 shooting, including 0-for-7 from deep. For just the second time since her sophomore year with the Iowa Hawkeyes, the point guard failed to hit a 3-pointer.

With Caitlin Clark having a rough shooting night and committing six of Indiana’s 16 turnovers, the Fever lost 88-77.

