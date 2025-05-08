Caitlin Clark reportedly senses Nike's "short shrift" treatment amid shoe delay

Global sports brand Nike is yet to release a signature shoe of Caitlin Clark a year since she signed a lucrative deal with the company. The Indiana Fever superstar and her representatives have reportedly taken notice of the delay.

Ad

In a piece published on Wednesday, podcaster Ethan Strauss highlighted what has been the questionable business decision of Nike to delay what would be hot-selling Clark signature shoes in favor of other lines.

Strauss especially mentioned the "A'Ones" of WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson. He said the Wilson shoe release is deserving, but it doesn't make good business sense to set aside Clark's, as the Las Vegas Aces star doesn't have the same "acclaim" and support that Clark has.

Ad

Trending

He also highlighted that Nike delaying Clark's signature show release is despite the company's stock bleeding from $177.51 in November 2021 to $58.62 at the moment.

Strauss went on to share that while Clark has kept quiet on the delay, she has been observing the development and hasn't been quite thrilled, writing:

"Clark has been a fairly deferential superstar, but there are rumblings that she's taken notice of Nike's short shrift treatment."

Ad

Caitlin Clark wears Nike sneakers in Indiana Fever games. -- Source: Getty

Caitlin Clark inked a lucrative eight-year, $28-million deal with Nike last April. The deal had its critics, as it had come even before Wilson had her shoe contract.

Ad

Nike says it's working with Caitlin Clark for signature shoe

While it has taken a while for Nike to release Caitlin Clark's signature shoe, it assured that it's working on its development.

The brand's CEO, Elliott Hill, said so in an interview with Forbes earlier this year, highlighting that Nike has been working and is in constant communication with the Indiana Fever superstar for her shoe and logo design.

Ad

Hill said:

"We had Caitlin Clark today... We're working on her signature show that will launch, and we're working on her logo and that design."

Ad

The Nike executive, though, didn't give a specific date on the release of Clark's shoe or the logo. Meanwhile, amid awaiting the release of her Nike signature shoe, Clark is preparing for her sophomore WNBA season, which begins next week.

The former Iowa standout is coming off an eventful first year in the WNBA, where she was named the Rookie of the Year. Clark averaged 19.2 points, 8.4 assists (league-high), 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 40 games while helping the Fever return to the playoffs after eight years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mike Murillo Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.



A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.



Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.



Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.



Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family. Know More