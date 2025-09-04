  • home icon
  Caitlin Clark Return Update: Stephanie White drops crucial details on Fever star's comeback chances amid nagging groin injury

Caitlin Clark Return Update: Stephanie White drops crucial details on Fever star’s comeback chances amid nagging groin injury

By Reign Amurao
Published Sep 04, 2025 23:12 GMT
Indiana Fever v Phoenix Mercury - Source: Getty
Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White talks about Caitlin Clark's injury (Image Source: GETTY)

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark has been on the sidelines for most of the season, with her last appearance coming against the New York Liberty on July 15. On Thursday, Fever head coach Stephanie White gave a crucial update on their star player, who is recovering from a right groin injury.

This season, Clark has only suited up for 13 games, averaging 16.5 points, five rebounds and 8.8 assists. It hasn't been the ideal sophomore season for the 2024 Rookie of the Year.

Additionally, there are only three games left in the Fever's regular-season schedule: Chicago Sky (Friday), Washington Mystics (Sunday) and lastly, Minnesota Lynx (Tuesday).

White talked to the media about their plans with Clark for the rest of the season. According to her, Fever want to use their recent West Coast road trip to evaluate the star guard. However, the head coach also said that the team still doesn't have an answer regarding the injured star and when she'll return.

“I think that’s the hope, we knew we had a stretch over the weekend to really see where we are and the hope is to sit down and have an answer one way or another,” White said.
White also revealed that Clark hasn't been able to do contact drills.

“She hasn’t been able to do a whole lot of contact. So, she’s been able to get up and down… But she hasn’t been able to get a whole lot of contact.”

Aside from Caitlin Clark, the Indiana Fever is also dealing with other injuries. Sophie Cunningham, Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald were all ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Caitlin Clark made history, despite not playing

Usually, when Caitlin Clark makes history, she's actively playing on the court. The Fever star has set various records since she started playing in the WNBA. However, it's a bit surprising to see her make history while on the sidelines.

According to a post by DW Sports on X (formerly Twitter), Clark is now the highest-paid player through endorsements. The two-time All-Star recently reached a deal with drinkware brand Stanley, and a collab collection was announced on Sept. 3.

"With her new multi-year Stanley 1913 deal + her record 8-year Nike contract, she’s now the highest-earning WNBA player ever from endorsements! 💰🔥" the X post read.

Although she's been sidelined for a while, Caitlin Clark is still a heavy favorite by most fans.

Edited by William Paul
