Caitlin Clark returns to court to inspire young hoopers in Des Moines amid injury rehab 

By Sameer Khan
Modified Jul 29, 2025 11:00 GMT
AT&T WNBA All-Star Game 2025 - Source: Getty

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark was spotted in Des Moines, Iowa, on Monday as she continues to be sidelined with a groin injury. Clark was in the city hosting a backpack giveaway, organized by the Caitlin Clark Foundation, at Des Moines Middle School.

The Fever guard also unveiled a new basketball court for the students, also funded by her foundation. Speaking at the event, she said:

“It’s always fun for myself to come back here and be in Des Moines, obviously, this place means so much to me. I hope to be able to come back and continue to do this every year.”
In a heartwarming moment, she joined the kids on the court to shoot some hoops. The WNBA star could be seen rebounding and passing the ball to kids in a clip shared on X/Twitter.

It has been a challenging season for Caitlin Clark, as she has been limited to just 13 appearances. She first missed five games with a quad injury in May. She returned to play five games before picking up a groin injury that has sidelined her for eight of Indiana's last 12 games.

The guard has been solid, averaging 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game when healthy. However, Clark's efficiency has suffered amid her injury struggles as she is shooting 36.7% (27.8% from 3-point range).

Indiana Fever says 'no timetable available' for Caitlin Clark's return

The Indiana Fever are taking their time with Clark's injury rehabilitation as she sat out her 13th game of the season on Sunday. On Thursday, the Fever provided an update on her situation, saying that there's no timetable for her return. On the bright side, the team reported that further tests have revealed no further damage to her injury:

"Caitlin Clark underwent further medical evaluations earlier this week, which confirmed that no additional injuries or damage were discovered. Clark will continue working with the medical team on her recovery and rehabilitation, with the priority on her long-term health and well-being. There is no timetable available for her return."

The Fever (14-12) have done well to hold on in Clark's absence, currently occupying the sixth position in the league. They will return to the court on Wednesday to take on the Phoenix Mercury for the first time this season.

Sameer Khan

Edited by Veer Badani
