Caitlin Clark reveals All-Star draft plans as Fever star earns East captaincy: "Get my teammates on my team" 

Caitlin Clark has revealed a part of her recruiting strategy after being named captain of the 2025 WNBA All-Star East team. The Indiana Fever superstar shared that her top priority in the draft would be selecting her teammates to the squad.

“Obviously, I’m gonna try to get my teammates in my team. Why wouldn’t I? That’s obviously the goal,” Clark revealed during an interview on Sunday. “Once they come it with whoever is made it and whoever hasn’t, I’ll guess I get to pick and choose.”

If she succeeds in selecting several of her Indiana Fever teammates, it will be even more memorable considering that the highly anticipated exhibition game is set to take place in Indianapolis.

“It’s cool that fans get to have a part of it and have a little impact on the game. And I think it’s gonna be really special to be able to do it here in this city,” Clark spoke about the All-Star Game being played at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

As captains, Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier will each select 10 players — four starters and six reserves — from the All-Star pool.

Based on the first fan vote returns, Fever players Aliyah Boston, Kelsey Mitchell, Lexie Hull and Natasha Howard were among the top 22 vote-getters. However, since fans only account for 50% of the final vote, there’s a possibility that some of these abovementioned players may not be selected as All-Stars.

Caitlin Clark gives fans encouraging injury update

Caitlin Clark has been dealing with a groin injury that sidelined her for the Indiana Fever’s last two games. Despite her absence, the team managed to stay afloat with a 1-1 record. But the stakes are about to get higher as the Fever face the No. 1 Minnesota Lynx in the Commissioner’s Cup finals.

There’s some encouraging news for Indiana fans – Clark was seen participating during team practice, wearing tights on both legs as a precaution.

Following the session, the star guard shared an update on her status and emphasized how determined she is to return in time for Tuesday’s championship game.

“I mean, I feel good," Clark said. “I'm gonna be day-to-day from here on out. I'm doing everything I can to put myself in a position to play the next game, every single time. That's always my goal, is to be available for the next game and doing everything I can with the medical staff to be able to get my body right to be able to do that.”

(Timestamp 1:45 onwards)

Before the groin issue, Caitlin Clark had already missed five games due to a quad injury. But when fully healthy, she’s been dominant, averaging 18.2 points, 8.9 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.6 steals this season.

