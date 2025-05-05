Caitlin Clark reveals challenging demand from coaching staff that's pushing her limits

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark revealed her coaches' defensive demand that she is not accustomed to.

Ad

According to USA Today's Megan Hall, Clark said on Sunday that assistant coach Briann January is pushing the team defensively, demanding they play full-court defense.

"I'm not used to this," Clark jokingly said. "I don't do that."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Fever announced on April 2 that January would return to the franchise to join Stephanie White’s coaching staff. January played nine of her 14 WNBA seasons in Indiana, the team that drafted her as the sixth pick in 2009.

January was known for her defense during her playing career, being named to the WNBA All-Defensive Team seven times. She played a key role in the Fever’s first and only championship in 2012. January worked under White with the Connecticut Sun in 2023 and 2024.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Clark did not play in the Fever's first preseason game on Saturday against the Washington Mystics due to a leg injury. On Sunday, Clark had 16 points in 19 minutes, and Indiana limited the Brazil national team to just 44 points. They utilized a full-court press several times.

Stephanie White reveals Caitlin Clark's first demand to the coaching staff

Stephanie White shared Caitlin Clark’s immediate demand following her announcement as coach of the Indiana Fever in November. ESPN’s Alexa Philipou narrated one of the first encounters between the two in an April 30 episode of "NBA Today."

Ad

"One of the first things that Clark did with the staff was sit down in the film room," Philipou said.

"And they really dissected her game film to be able to figure out what were the areas that she really need to work on. And White actually told me that Clark asked for the scout report that they used against her when White was with the Sun last year."

Ad

Expand Tweet

With a new coaching staff and a retooled roster, Caitlin Clark's Fever hopes to make a deep postseason run in 2025. Many pundits have regarded them as early favorites to contend for the title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kim Daniel Rubinos Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.



Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.



Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.



Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe. Know More