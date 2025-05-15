Caitlin Clark reveals her feelings during high altitude adventure: "I thought I was going to die"

Midway through her historic rookie season, many felt Caitlin Clark was snubbed from the U.S. Women's Olympic team. This ended up being a good thing, as it allowed her the time to bond with her WNBA teammates, albeit in some obscure ways.

Ad

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, multiple members of the Indiana Fever reflected on the month-long break last season. They all agreed it was some much-needed downtime, and it allowed the group to build a stronger bond on and off the floor.

Just before the season got back underway, the Fever put together various actitivies and labeled them as team bonding events. Among the things they did together was a ropes course. Looking back on it now, Caitlin Clark was very open about her fears in the moment.

Ad

Trending

“Not zip-lining,” Clark said. “I showed up and I thought it was zip-lining. It was a ropes course. I thought I was going to die.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

These moments, though terrifying to some players, did have a positive impact on the group. The Fever came closer together during these weeks off, and it drastically improved their results on the court.

Regrouped and refreshed, Indiana rallied in the latter half of the season and eventually went on to end the franchise's postseason drought. Their playoff run didn't last long, but the experience alone was crucial for the young core looking to grow.

Ad

Caitlin Clark speaks on players wanting to come to the Indiana Fever

Led by one of the WNBA's exciting young talents in Caitlin Clark, the Fever were back on the map in 2024. Despite narrowly making the playoffs and being eliminated early, they became a desired destination for players across the league.

Indiana's front office wasted no time capitalizing on the success of their young core. Along with retaining key players like Kelsey Mitchell, they sought proven veterans who could be leaders for the team as they start to climb the ranks. Among the biggest additions the Fever made this season was bringing in six-time All-Star DeWanna Bonner.

Ad

Later on in her interview, Caitlin Clark touched on doing some recruiting herself and reaching out to free agents about the idea of joining the Fever. She was amazed at the reception, as people were eyeing Indiana long before hearing from the star guard.

“People want to come here and play with us and be a part of this organization,” Clark says. “Honestly, in our case, it worked out pretty fast. Everyone wanted to come.”

After just one season, Clark has become an attraction that players want to be part of. Now with a fresh new cast of teammates, the Fever will attempt to solidify themselves as a title contender in 2025 and beyond.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kevin McCormick Kevin McCormick is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in journalism and a bachelor's degree in Sports Management Marketing from Holy Family University.



Kevin has worked with various notable outlets throughout his career, including 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, Heavy Sports, and Sports Illustrated/FanNation, before joining Sportskeeda in March 2022.



Specializing in NBA and WNBA coverage, Kevin's passion for basketball stems from his hometown team, the Philadelphia 76ers. Among his favorite players are Kevin Durant, Chet Holmgren, and Steph Curry, while his all-time favorites include Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.



Kevin holds Coach K in high regard for the large input he's had on the game helping mold players across multiple generations. Kevin believes the iconic rivalry between Larry Bird and Magic Johnson helped elevate the league to its current status.



Through his writing, Kevin provides in-depth analysis and insights into player and coach quotes. He prioritizes sourcing information from credible and reliable outlets.



Kevin enjoys reading, aiming to finish at least one book per month, and he is a big fan of music. Know More