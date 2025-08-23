Caitlin Clark rocks casual sweatpants and T-shirt campaigning for Kelsey Mitchell's MVP candidacy in reunion with old coach at Fever game 

Fever star Caitlin Clark showed her support for Kelsey Mitchell during Indiana's game against the Minnesota Lynx on Friday. The guard wore a T-shirt vouching for Mitchell's MVP candidacy during the game, as she reunited with a former coach, Jan Jensen.The Iowa Hawkeyes coach shared an image of their reunion on X (formerly Twitter), captioning it with a love-filled message.&quot;So much fun seeing this one! Love ya @CaitlinClark22 So proud of you in every way!&quot; Jensen tweeted.In the image, the duo posed while pointing at each other, with Clark’s outfit drawing attention. The star wore baggy Nike sweatpants paired with a black graphic T-shirt featuring a collage of Kelsey Mitchell and a message supporting her MVP candidacy.&quot;MVP Mitchell,&quot; the graphic tee read.Caitlin Clark’s support for Kelsey Mitchell comes from her stellar performances this season. The Fever have been ravaged by injuries in the backcourt, but Mitchell has single-handedly kept Indiana from falling apart and leads the team in scoring. The guard has averaged 20.6 points and 3.4 points per game as her performances earned he a third All-Star appearance in July.Mitchell, who was drafted as the No. 2 pick by the Fever during the 2018 WNBA draft, is enjoying her best campaign to date. The guard has grown as a player with every passing season and has made a serious case for the MVP award with her performances.Despite losing 95-90 against the Lynx on Friday, Mitchell provided another stellar effort, recording 27 points and five assists while shooting 45.0% from the field.Kelsey Mitchell shared her thoughts on the T-shirt promoting her MVP candidacyKelsey Mitchell was in for a nice surprise after Caitlin Clark and co. donned T-shirts promoting her MVP candidacy on Friday. Mitchell has enjoyed a stellar campaign this season and was shown love by her teammates during their game against the Minnesota Lynx.After the game, Mitchell spoke about the gesture and shared her thoughts during the post-game press conference.&quot;Oh my goodness. I was taken aback. It was fun. It was funny. I was very humbled and grateful for my group,&quot; Mitchell said (8:22 onwards). &quot;That value means everything to me. Anybody who knows me knows I’m a loyal person, and I’m going to look at them as forever friends after something like that. So, it was big, but it was funny.&quot;Kelsey Mitchell has been the Fever’s top performer in Caitlin Clark’s absence and is among the players considered in the MVP rankings.