  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Caitlin Clark rocks casual sweatpants and T-shirt campaigning for Kelsey Mitchell's MVP candidacy in reunion with old coach at Fever game 

Caitlin Clark rocks casual sweatpants and T-shirt campaigning for Kelsey Mitchell's MVP candidacy in reunion with old coach at Fever game 

By Arian Kashyap
Modified Aug 23, 2025 10:30 GMT
Caitlin Clark rocks casual sweatpants and T-shirt campaigning for Kelsey Mitchell
Caitlin Clark rocks casual sweatpants and T-shirt campaigning for Kelsey Mitchell's MVP candidacy in reunion with old coach at Fever game (Credits: IMAGN)

Fever star Caitlin Clark showed her support for Kelsey Mitchell during Indiana's game against the Minnesota Lynx on Friday. The guard wore a T-shirt vouching for Mitchell's MVP candidacy during the game, as she reunited with a former coach, Jan Jensen.

Ad

The Iowa Hawkeyes coach shared an image of their reunion on X (formerly Twitter), captioning it with a love-filled message.

"So much fun seeing this one! Love ya @CaitlinClark22 So proud of you in every way!" Jensen tweeted.

In the image, the duo posed while pointing at each other, with Clark’s outfit drawing attention. The star wore baggy Nike sweatpants paired with a black graphic T-shirt featuring a collage of Kelsey Mitchell and a message supporting her MVP candidacy.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"MVP Mitchell," the graphic tee read.
Ad

Caitlin Clark’s support for Kelsey Mitchell comes from her stellar performances this season. The Fever have been ravaged by injuries in the backcourt, but Mitchell has single-handedly kept Indiana from falling apart and leads the team in scoring. The guard has averaged 20.6 points and 3.4 points per game as her performances earned he a third All-Star appearance in July.

Mitchell, who was drafted as the No. 2 pick by the Fever during the 2018 WNBA draft, is enjoying her best campaign to date. The guard has grown as a player with every passing season and has made a serious case for the MVP award with her performances.

Ad

Despite losing 95-90 against the Lynx on Friday, Mitchell provided another stellar effort, recording 27 points and five assists while shooting 45.0% from the field.

Kelsey Mitchell shared her thoughts on the T-shirt promoting her MVP candidacy

Kelsey Mitchell was in for a nice surprise after Caitlin Clark and co. donned T-shirts promoting her MVP candidacy on Friday. Mitchell has enjoyed a stellar campaign this season and was shown love by her teammates during their game against the Minnesota Lynx.

Ad

After the game, Mitchell spoke about the gesture and shared her thoughts during the post-game press conference.

"Oh my goodness. I was taken aback. It was fun. It was funny. I was very humbled and grateful for my group," Mitchell said (8:22 onwards). "That value means everything to me. Anybody who knows me knows I’m a loyal person, and I’m going to look at them as forever friends after something like that. So, it was big, but it was funny."
Ad

youtube-cover

Kelsey Mitchell has been the Fever’s top performer in Caitlin Clark’s absence and is among the players considered in the MVP rankings.

About the author
Arian Kashyap

Arian Kashyap

Twitter icon

Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.

Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.

Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.

Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.

When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications