Caitlin Clark’s $100,000 teammate makes feelings clear on mentoring reigning ROTY

The Indiana Fever will be one of the teams to watch next season. They were the most aggressive team in the offseason, adding plenty of veteran talent around Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston.

Getting Sophie Cunningham was one of their major additions, and she's been quite vocal about her excitement for teaming up with Clark.

In an interview with Caroline Fenton, the former Phoenix Mercury star claimed that she would take a lot of what she learned from playing next to Diana Taurasi and, hopefully, pass it on to Clark:

"She doesn't really need a lot of help, right?" Cunningham said. "Like, she already knows how to play the game. She knows where she wants to be. She has an itch and a willingness to do whatever it takes to win. But in our league, it's all about experience. It's about people taking you under your wing and helping you out."

Cunningham, who will play on a $100,000 deal next season, claimed that she had already played with the GOAT, so she was eager to play with 'The Baby GOAT' now.

Napheesa Collier reacts to Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever's TV schedule

The Caitlin Clark effect hasn't gone away after her rookie season. If anything, people can't get enough of her. Schedule makers are aware of that, which is why the Fever will have 41 of its 44 games nationally televised next season.

As much as that makes sense, Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier believes it's not fair to other teams:

“People want to watch Caitlin play,” Collier said on 'First Take.' “You have to put the people on TV that people want to see, but at the same time, there are stars all over the league and you want good basketball as well.”

She also pointed out that the defending WNBA champions, the New York Liberty, will have nine fewer televised games than the Fever (32):

“They will be a good team, but to not have the defending champions on TV more, I think, is crazy,” Collier said. “You don’t have to take games away from Indiana, but you can raise the level of TV games for other teams as well.”

At the end of the day, it's all about giving the fans what they want, and the Fever might actually be the team to beat in the league next season.

