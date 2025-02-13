Caitlin Clark’s $100,000 teammate tried recruiting Fever superstar to West team in blockbuster move

Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark was already getting recruited by rival players and teams in her rookie season. Her new teammate, Sophie Cunningham, was among those trying to get Clark to play on her team. Cunningham played for the Phoenix Mercury until last season, the franchise that drafted her in 2019.

Clark and Cunningham wound up on the same team, but it happened on the Fever instead. Indiana signed the veteran via trade, who is making $100,000 this season. During an appearance on Jillian Carroll Letrinko's show, Cunningham revealed her desire to play with Clark on the Mercury, saying:

"I totally was."

Cunningham then spoke about the turn of events and her leaving Phoenix instead.

"How funny it was," she said. "I never really even saw myself leaving Phoenix. It's my new home away from home. I have a great off-court situation. I've got a lot of fun relationships out there. And yeah, I was like 'hey (gestures), you know what to do,'' Cunningham added, hinting at her conversation with Clark.

Here's the video of Sophie Cunningham speaking about Caitlin Clark:

Cunningham adds experience to the Fever's core as a six-season veteran. She has been to the playoffs in five out of six years. Cunningham adds more depth defensively and from a floor spacing perspective. The 3-and-D specialist averaged 8.4 points last year on 37.8% 3-point shooting.

Sophie Cunningham has had great things to say about Caitlin Clark way before they teamed up

Caitlin Clark had a rough rookie season. Although she didn't have many rival players on her side off the court, she indirectly caught significant flak from some of her colleagues across the league, who questioned her fans' behavior. However, not everyone focused on the negatives of Clark's entry into the WNBA.

Sophie Cunningham, in particular, was among her fans and excited to see the Iowa icon in the pros. During an interview in 2024, before Clark got drafted, Cunningham had this to say:

"You know what, I think she's a phenomenal player, one of the best college players to come out of college. I do think there's going to be a little bit of growing pains, but she's so dominant and so hardworking that I am super excited for what she's going to bring to the table.

"Not only the court but just all the eyes and notoriety outside the basketball court that are going to be on the W now."

Sophie Cunningham also predicted Cailin Clark's All-Star nod in her rookie season.

