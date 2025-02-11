Caitlin Clark's $214,666 running mate drops 2-word reaction as she roots for new teammate Aliyah Boston

Caitlin Clark will have new teammates next season, including veteran forward Natasha Howard, who signed a one-year, $214,66 deal with the Indiana Fever. Howard recently shared her reaction to new frontcourt mate Aliyah Boston, who participated in Unrivaled's 1-on-1 tournament on Monday.

In a post on her Instagram stories, Howard shared a clip of Boston making a tough left-handed layup against Kahleah Copper. The former No. 1 pick put on a good performance, but came up short against one of the best scorers in women's basketball.

Howard was pumped with Boston's layup despite the loss. She wrote:

"LET'S GO @aliyah.boston."

Natasha Howard shared this on Instagram stories. (Photo: @natashahoward_6 on IG)

Caitlin Clark led the Indiana Fever back to the WNBA playoffs after a seven-year absence. However, Clark and the Fever were swept in the first round by the Connecticut Sun. In response, they revamped the front office and fired coach Christie Sides.

Trending

The Fever appointed Kelly Krauskopf as team president and Amber Cox as the general manager. The duo then poached coach Stephanie White from the Sun and hired her to take charge of the team. It was a homecoming for White, who is from Indiana, and a former player and coach of the Fever.

As for the team's roster, the Fever brought back Kelsey Mitchell and acquired Sophie Cunningham and Jaelyn Brown via trade. They also signed free agents Natasha Howard and DeWanna Bonner, a couple of veterans who will help Indiana become a better team.

It's also a homecoming for Howard, who was a first round pick by the Fever in 2014. She spent two seasons in Indiana before getting traded to the Minnesota Lynx, wherein she won her first WNBA championship in 2016. She was traded the following season to the Seattle Storm, winning more two titles in 2018 and 2020.

Caitlin Clark approves Indiana Fever's offseason moves

Caitlin Clark approves Indiana Fever's offseason moves. (Photo: IMAGN)

Speaking to reporters on Monday after the Indiana Fever introduced DeWanna Bonner, Caitlin Clark was asked about the team's offseason decisions. Clark was happy with the additions to the Fever squad, especially the two veterans who bring championship experience.

"They know what it takes to win, they know what it takes to get to the Finals, they know what it takes to win championships," Clark said, according to the Associated Press. "I think it’s exactly what we needed in our locker room. But also they’re not just really good basketball players, they’re great leaders and great people and I know the front office prioritized that."

Following their busy offseason, the Fever now have the fourth-best odds to win the WNBA championship behind the New York Liberty, Las Vegas Aces and Minnesota Lynx.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback