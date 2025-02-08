Caitlin Clark's $214,666 teammate reacts to fellow Indiana star Tyrese Haliburton dropping 2 players on the floor

Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever teammate Natasha Howard reacted to a jaw-dropping dribbling sequence by Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton on Friday. During the Pacers' 119-112 win over the LA Clippers on Thursday, Haliburton delivered a highlight-worthy moment, showcasing his elite ball-handling skills by dropping two defenders to the floor.

The play unfolded with 13.8 seconds left in the fourth quarter when Norman Powell and Derrick Jones Jr. attempted to either steal the ball or foul Haliburton. The Pacers' point guard skillfully changed direction, shaking off both defenders and breaking free into the frontcourt.

In a stunning display of footwork, the Paris Olympics gold medalist left Powell and Jones Jr. stumbling on the floor, sending the basketball world into a frenzy as the video quickly went viral.

Meanwhile, Natasha Howard, one of the Fever’s newest additions and Caitlin Clark’s teammate, also reacted to Haliburton’s dazzling move. She shared the viral clip on her Instagram story, using two emojis to sum up her reaction.

(Credit: Natasha Howard/Instagram)

Howard recently joined the Indiana Fever in free agency, signing a one-year, $214,666 contract. The three-time WNBA champion is set to team up with Caitlin Clark for the 2025 WNBA season, adding a wealth of experience to the roster.

Howard’s arrival is expected to be a major boost for the Fever next season. With her veteran leadership, championship pedigree and all-around skill set, Indiana is counting on her to play a key role in their pursuit of success.

Caitlin Clark and Tyrese Haliburton have formed a close bond

Caitlin Clark and Tyrese Haliburton are two of basketball’s brightest rising stars. Both play the same position and possess exceptional court vision, with an innate ability to deliver pinpoint passes. Additionally, they share a common connection, having both represented Iowa during their college careers.

Since Clark entered the WNBA last year, she and Haliburton have developed a strong friendship. The Pacers star was frequently seen courtside last season, cheering for Clark, while she has also attended his games during the current NBA season.

Beyond the court, their bond extends to their personal lives. Clark and her boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, have been spotted spending time with Haliburton and his girlfriend, Jade Jones, on multiple occasions.

