Caitlin Clark's $217,502 teammate makes feelings clear on Fever's major goal amid exciting roster haul

Caitlin Clark's teammate Lexie Hull is ecstatic with the Indiana Fever's offseason move and is already aiming at a deep playoff run for the 2016 WNBA champions. Hull is entering her fourth season after signing a three-year, $217,502 contract in 2022 and couldn't hide her excitement about the new-look Fever.

Hull joined Gigi Speer on Locked On Women's Basketball show to talk about a variety of topics. She discussed the Fever's latest moves and what people can expect from her team in the upcoming 2025 season. Hull noted the challenges of keeping tabs on every single move, but is excited with the pieces her team added.

"I think we're just so excited and I'm still getting used to this, heading into my fourth year, every single season, every team looks so different with just the changes across the league and free agency and trades.

Trending

"It's hard to keep it all straight, but finally getting to our final roster and seeing what that's going to look like, I'm just excited about the leadership that's coming in and the experience that's coming in and that's all the way from the top at our coaches to all the way down to the people we got.

She added:

"I'm just excited to learn and hopefully we can have a greater and longer push in the postseason this year," Hull said. (8:40 mark)

After exceeding expectations in 2024, even after a poor 1-9 start to the season, Caitlin Clark made Indiana Fever the best team in the W after the Olympic break. They recovered and posted a 20-20 record at the end of the campaign, which granted them the No. 6 seed in the standings.

Unfortunately for Fever Nation, the Connecticut Sun eliminated them in the first round of the playoffs, but they know their chances to compete drastically improved.

Indiana Fever added two-time WNBA champion to Caitlin Clark-led squad

The Indiana Fever have been one of the busiest teams in the WNBA offseason, adding multiple pieces to the roster and turning the No. 6 team into a championship-caliber squad. on Thursday, they announced the signing of Sydney Colson, a key veteran for the Las Vegas Aces during their back-to-back championship seasons.

Expand Tweet

Caitlin Clark led a limited team to the postseason last year and now she's given the car to a luxurious machine that can go all the way to the champion for the first time in nearly 10 years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback