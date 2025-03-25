Caitlin Clark's $249,244 teammate receives props from Aliyah Boston & Sydney Colson over intense workout session on return

Aliyah Boston and Sydney Colson reacted to Caitlin Clark’s teammate Kelsey Mitchell’s return to the court. Mitchell is set to enter her eighth season with the Indiana Fever. She currently has one year left on her contract, which will see her earn $249,244, as per Spotrac. The 29-year-old guard was key for Indiana last season.

Mitchell started 38 games for the team, recording 19.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists. She was also efficient with her shot and made 40.2% of her attempts from beyond the arc. Mitchell is back to work as she prepares for the 2025 season.

She posted pictures from an intense workout session on Instagram and received props from teammates Aliyah Boston and Sydney Colson:

“😍😍❤️❤️” wrote Boston.

“😤😤” wrote Colson.

Check out their reactions below:

Aliyah Boston and Sydney Colson's Instagram comment on Mitchell's post

Mitchell’s teammate, Boston, will enter her third season with the Indiana Fever in May. The 23-year-old was very solid last season, recording 14.0 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

Meanwhile, Colson just joined the Fever from the Las Vegas Aces. Colson spent three seasons with the Aces and won two WNBA Championships as a key contributor. She is key off the bench and will provide the Fever with some much-needed veteran presence in 2025.

Caitlin Clark's teammate Kelsey Mitchell is heading into 2025 following her best season yet

Mitchell has made the WNBA All-Star team in both 2023 and 2024. The previous season was special for the 29-year-old, as she put up a career-high in points. Mitchell recorded 19.2 points per game, which is the same as what Caitlin Clark averaged during her rookie season. With a one-year extension confirmed, Mitchell will now look to improve even more.

The Indiana Fever have made multiple moves this offseason as they look to give their new head coach Stephanie White and Caitlin Clark the tools to succeed. The team made it to the playoffs for the first time since 2016 last season. Now, they look better than ever and could end up making a lot of noise in 2025.

Depending on how far the Fever goes this season, we might even get to see Mitchell extend her contract again. She’s been with Indiana her entire career and it wouldn’t make sense to leave now that the team looks the best it has in quite some time.

