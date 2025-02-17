Caitlin Clark and Erica Wheeler suited up alongside one another during Clark's rookie season in the WNBA. Wheeler spent six seasons with the Indiana Fever over two stints and was selected to the 2019 WNBA All-Star team during her first run with the Fever.

Ad

The former All-Star is no stranger to charitable acts for the next generation as founder of The Wheeler Kid Foundation. Wheeler has also shown support for such acts from other WNBA stars.

On Sunday, Las Vegas Aces star and three-time WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson surprised a girl's basketball team with brand new pairs of her signature shoe, the Nike A'One.

Ad

Trending

Wheeler supported Wilson's act of kindness, sharing a comment to display her appreciation.

Image Credits: Via @eweezy_3 on Instagram

"Love this," Wheeler commented with a heart emoji.

Ad

Wheeler suited up in 39 of the Indiana Fever's 40 regular season games last year, making two starts in her 10th season. She averaged 3.6 points, 1.8 assists and 1.4 rebounds on 41% shooting. Looking for an expanded role, Wheeler inked a deal with a new team ahead of the 2025 WNBA season.

Erica Wheeler leaves Fever, signs with Seattle Storm

On Wednesday, Erica Wheeler announced the latest stop of her lengthy WNBA career. Entering her 11th WNBA season, Wheeler will suit up for the Seattle Storm after landing a one-year deal.

Ad

The Storm signed Wheeler to a deal worth $78,831 as Seattle continues its busy offseason. The front office has wasted no time building up its roster, making a plethora of deals ahead of the 2025 season.

In addition to the Wheeler signing, Seattle also signed rookie Mackenzie Holmes, who missed her entire rookie campaign following a knee injury. They also traded for veteran guard Lexie Brown from the LA Sparks. In the deal, Seattle gave up two second-round picks, bolstering their frontcourt with the veteran acquisition.

The addition of Erica Wheeler fits the billing of veteran leadership, giving the WNBA veteran a shot on the fifth team of her career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback