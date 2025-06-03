Caitlin Clark's blows minds with jaw-dropping trick shots at lightning-fast speed

On Monday, Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark surprised plenty as she scored jaw-dropping trick shots at lightning-fast speed while recording a YouTube video. Clark was seen linking up with the famous sports YouTube group Dude Perfect, as her precision shot-making ability blew minds. The Fever guard was seen making some complex shots, including a mind-numbing three-pointer on a spiked rim.

The clip of Clark making these shots was first shared by Bryce Mathias on Instagram. According to his LinkedIn page, he is a social creative director at Terry & Sandi and was a part of the Dude Perfect video shoot with the Fever star.

" The GOAT Deserves a Hard Post™ x2 (This Time as a Colleague Along With @dudeperfect Edition©)PS she hit every trickshot so fast that we wrapped like 90 min early. 🐐," he captioned the post.

The post featured multiple behind-the-scenes footage from the shoot featuring Clark and showed her blowing minds with some ridiculous shots.

One such clip by Mathias was later reshared on X (formerly Twitter) by a fan, which showed the reigning Rookie of the Year attempting to score on a spiked rim. Clark was seen pulling the shot from beyond the three-point line and made the shot in her first attempt.

"Oh, one take!" Mathias expresses in the clip.

Clark's impressive shot-making skills left jaws dropping, as all five members of Dude Perfect, Tyler Toney, Cory Cotton, Coby Cotton, Garrett Hilbert and Cody Jones were seen staring in amazement. The Instagram post also showcased the Fever guard effortlessly sinking multiple three-pointers simultaneously, including a remarkable shot made while six people were shooting at once.

Caitlin Clark downs Dude Perfect member Cody Jones in a pickup game as a part of a hilarious skit

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark is currently ruled out with a quadriceps injury, but she is keeping up her fitness levels by taking part in a Dude Perfect YouTube video. The guard was seen making trick shots with a sports comedy group while also playing a pickup game with Dude Perfect member Cody Jones.

Jones, who is the tallest amongst the group, challenged Clark in a hilarious skit where he claimed he could beat her in a one-on-one game.

"When your buddy thinks he can beat Caitlin Clark 1 on 1 😂," the caption read.

Clark accepted the challenge and ends the game with five quick threes, as Jones then hilariously makes an excuse about him being too slow for her shooting ability.

