Caitlin Clark's boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, gives heartfelt shoutout to designer Doni Nahmias for Fever star's tunnel fit

Caitlin Clark remained a highlight despite not playing for the Indiana Fever in their loss against the LA Sparks. Still ailing with a groin injury, Clark entered the Crypto Arena with class, wearing an outfit designed by LA-based designer Doni Nahmias, which included a black handbag, well-tailored pants and a Fever shirt.Clark’s boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, commended the fit against the Sparks as he gave a heartfelt shoutout to Nahmias in his Instagram story on Tuesday.“@doni.nahmias 🔥🔥🔥,” he wrote.Connor McCaffery's Instagram story via @connor_m30The designer is the founder of the luxury menswear brand NAHMIAS, which is based in downtown LA. His last name was also printed on Clark’s tee, which also features the statement Miracle Academy on top of the Fever logo.Clark was on the sidelines as she watched the team fail to muster a comeback bid late in the game to pick up their 13th loss in 30 games this season.The Fever remain in the fifth seed with a 17-13 record.Clark has not played since July 16 and has no timetable for a return this season. She has only played 13 games so far, averaging 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.6 steals per game whenever she sees action.McCaffery and Clark have been together since 2023, during their time with the Iowa Hawkeyes. While Clark has been tearing it up in the WNBA, McCaffery has become an assistant coach for the Butler University men’s team.Caitlin Clark drops message for boyfriend’s birthdayCaitlin Clark and Connor McCaffery have kept their relationship private, but the two take pride in their love for each other. On McCaffery’s birthday last month, Clark posted candid photos of them together along with a sweet message for her boyfriend. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post“happy happy happy birthday con🥳 you make everyday better and I couldn’t be more grateful. may this be the best year yet , i love you 🖤🖤,” she wrote in an Instagram post.McCaffery has been a constant supporter of the Fever since Caitlin Clark was picked by the team as their top selection in the 2024 WNBA draft.However, an injury-riddled second season has derailed Clark this season. She is expected to return before the regular season ends as the Fever looks to engineer a deep playoff run.