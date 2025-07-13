Caitlin Clark's boyfriend Connor McCaffery receives wholesome tribute from his brother on special day: "We are locked in 4L and then some"

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark's boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, celebrated his 27th birthday on Sunday. His brother, Patrick McCaffery, offered a wholesome tribute to him as he celebrated his "twin's" special day.

Ad

The McCaffery brothers spent the 2024-25 college basketball season with Butler University in the Big East. Pattrick was the starting forward for the team and was coached by Connor, who joined the Bulldogs' staff as an assistant coach.

During the season, the brothers went through many ups and downs as the Bulldogs finished with a 15-20 record. This was enough for them to qualify for the postseason, where the Boise State Broncos dumped them out in the second round.

Ad

Trending

Transferring to Butler from Iowa at the start of the season, Pattrick McCaffery started 35 games and averaged a career-high 11.2 points per game. He also collected 4.3 rebounds and dished out 1.6 assists per contest, which earned him a free agent contract with the Sacramento Kings in June.

Currently a part of the Kings' Las Vegas Summer League roster, Patrick took some time out to wish his brother on Instagram.

"Happy Bday to my best friend 🤞❤️ what’s understood don’t gotta be explained. We are locked in 4L and then some. Love you, twin 🤞," he wrote.

Ad

Patrick McCaffery's wish to Connor McCaffery on his birthday (Source: Patrick McCaffery/Instagram)

The Sacramento Kings have won both of their games in the Las Vegas Summer League. They defeated the Orlando Magic 84-81 in their first game and followed that with a 109-92 win over the Chicago Bulls. However, Patrick McCaffery didn't feature in both games due to the coach's decision.

Ad

Caitlin Clark opens up on staying active with Connor McCaffery while rehabbing from injury

Caitlin Clark has had an injury-filled sophomore season in the WNBA. The guard has missed 10 games overall, with the latest setback, a groin strain, keeping her out for five games in a row. However, she has been keeping herself occupied during this time.

Ad

During a media interaction on Tuesday, Clark said she has been spending time with her boyfriend, Connor McCaffery. The couple has also been playing "MLB The Show 25" on PS5.

"He's pretty good at it, so I haven't been able to get too many wins," she said.

Caitlin Clark made her return from injury against the Golden State Valkyries on Wednesday but was unable to help her team get the win, as the Fever lost 80-61 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.



Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.



Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.



When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading. Know More