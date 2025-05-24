Caitlin Clark's boyfriend Connor McCaffery & Tyrese Haliburton make courtside duo to root for Fever star vs New York Liberty

On Saturday, when Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever faced off with the New York Liberty, her boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, was seen sitting courtside with Tyrese Haliburton.

Ad

Haliburton, of course, is fresh off a big Game 2 win against the New York Knicks on Friday, where the young star helped lead his team to a stunning victory on the road. It set the stage for a potential closeout scenario in Game 4 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Despite being less than 24 hours removed from the Pacers' big win, Haliburton took the opportunity to watch Clark and the Fever face off with the Liberty, the reigning champs.

Ad

Trending

In a photo shared by the Indiana Fever's social media team on X, Haliburton was seen sitting courtside at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for Saturday's game alongside Caitlin Clark's boyfriend, Connor McCaffery.

Expand Tweet

Ad

McCaffery, of course, spent time working with the Pacers as well. After spending six seasons playing at the University of Iowa, he joined Rick Carlisle's staff as a team assistant and development coordinator.

Now, however, with his sights set on eventually following in his dad's footsteps and becoming a coach, McCaffery is the assistant basketball coach at Butler University.

Caitlin Clark draws parallels between herself and Tyrese Haliburton following the Indiana Pacers' big win over the Knicks

Since being drafted by the Indiana Fever, Caitlin Clark, and her boyfriend, have become friends with Tyrese Haliburton and his longtime girlfriend, Jade Jones.

Ad

In the past, Haliburton and his girlfriend have been seen in attendance at Indiana Fever games, while on the flip side, Clark has been seen in attendance at Indiana Pacers games.

Additionally, as Haliburton revealed back in September, he and his girlfriend have a group chat with Clark and her boyfriend.

The mutual support between the two sides was on full display this week. Haliburton led the Pacers to a 2-0 lead over the Knicks in the Eastern Conference finals, with Clark calling the Pacers the greatest comeback team she's ever seen.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

While speaking with members of the press prior to tip-off for Saturday's game, Clark also spoke about the parallels in her and Haliburton's play style.

"I was actually texting him after our last game against Atlanta. We have a group chat and talk about all sorts of stuff. Teams do the same thing to him—they try to take the ball out of his hands early in transition. And I think, at times, the way we play can be very similar to how the Pacers play."

While the WNBA season is in full swing, perhaps we'll see Clark and McCaffery in attendance at a Pacers game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Evan Bell Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.



Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.



To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.



When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis. Know More