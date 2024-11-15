Caitlin Clark's boyfriend Connor McCaffery wishes Pacers assistant with hilarious pic

Butler University assistant coach Connor McCaffery, the boyfriend of WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark, had some fun on social media on Thursday. McCaffery took some time out to wish Indiana Pacers assistant coach Isaac Yacob a happy birthday with a hilarious picture.

McCaffery and Yacob were colleagues on the Pacers coaching staff last season. The two young coaches may have gone their separate ways but have maintained a close relationship. On Thursday, McCaffery shared a comical photo on his Instagram story of a miniature Yacob gliding through the sky as he goes in for a dunk.

Connor McCaffery wishes Indiana Pacers coach Isaac Yacob on his birthday. Photo Credit: Connor McCaffery's IG account

The former Iowa Hawkeyes basketball player showed some love for the Pacers coach with a brief message:

"Happy bday brudda," wrote McCaffery.

The image was originally posted on Isaac Yacob's Instagram account in July, but McCaffery saw an opportunity to get a few laughs and jumped on it.

Yacob previously worked as an assistant coach with the Sacramento Kings before moving to Indiana, where he was the head video coordinator. In 2023, he was promoted to the assistant coach/player development coach position.

McCaffery has done well to build up his coaching resume since he graduated from the University of Iowa, where he played 166 games over his collegiate career. The 26-year-old worked with the Pacers and recently signed with the Butler Bulldogs as an assistant.

Fran McCaffery, the father of Connor McCaffery, is also a well-known college basketball coach and has had stints coaching Lehigh University, UNC Greensboro and Siena College before taking over as the Hawkeyes coach in 2010.

McCaffery met Caitlin Clark during their time together at the University of Iowa, and the couple have reportedly been dating since April 2023.

Caitlin Clark jokes about "heated" shooting contests with boyfriend Connor McCaffery

Caitlin Clark poses for a photo with Connor McCaffery after an NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game against Michigan in Iowa City, Iowa. Source: Imagn

Caitlin Clark and Connor McCaffery have been regularly spotted spending time together.

In September, Clark discussed how they talk about basketball strategy and that they even work out together. The Indiana Fever guard even managed to throw in a little jab when discussing their competitive shooting sessions.

"Coming in here shooting late at night. Having some shooting competitions. It gets a little heated," Clark said. "I definitely outshoot him more than he outshoots me, but he thinks otherwise."

McCaffery's new position as an assistant coach with the Butler Bulldogs allows him to remain close to Clark in Indiana. The WNBA Rookie of the Year was excited about McCaffery's new coaching position and said it would be fun to attend some college basketball games to support her boyfriend.

