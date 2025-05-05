Caitlin Clark's boyfriend takes dig at Nike as Fever superstar makes triumphant return

Shortly after being drafted last year, Caitlin Clark inked a deal with Nike worth just shy of $30 million. As she begins her second season in the WNBA, one key person close to her jabbed at the iconic brand on social media.

Over the weekend, Clark made her first appearance of the 2025 season. The Indiana Fever faced off against the Brazil national team Sunday on Iowa's home floor.

When it comes to their signature athletes, Nike has a strong social media presence to help elevate them. However, that was not the case for Caitlin Clark. Before her preseason debut on Sunday, the company did not make any posts for her.

Following their decision not to put up anything for Clark, countless fans on social media sounded off on them. Her boyfriend also got in on this, re-sharing a post calling out Nike for not shining a light on the Fever star.

Connor McCaffery re-shares post aimed at Nike

It's worth noting that also companies with ties to Clark posted something ahead of her return to Iowa. The most notable to do so was Gatorade.

Clark ended up playing in 18 minutes in Indiana's 108-44 win against Brazil. In that time, she notched 16 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Nike made post for Caitlin Clark amid jersey retirement news

While Nike didn't make any posts for Caitlin Clark before her debut Sunday, they have highlighted her in the past. They were one of numerous entities to praise her amid news of her jersey being retired.

Iowa did not take long to put the best talent in the program's history in the rafters. Back in February, they made sure that nobody would ever don the No. 22 again. Shortly after Iowa announced that they'd be retiring Clark's jersey, Nike made a congratulatory post in her honor.

As one of the top sports brands in the world, Nike is well aware of the talent they have in front of them in Caitlin Clark. In the years to come, they will surely play a role in her rise to becoming the face of the WNBA.

At the moment, Nike's work with Clark is more behind the scenes. During an interview in January, CEO Elliott Hill stated that the process has already begun on a signature shoe for the star guard. They are first creating a personal logo for Clark, and her own sneaker won't be far behind.

About the author Kevin McCormick Kevin McCormick is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in journalism and a bachelor's degree in Sports Management Marketing from Holy Family University.



Kevin has worked with various notable outlets throughout his career, including 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, Heavy Sports, and Sports Illustrated/FanNation, before joining Sportskeeda in March 2022.



Specializing in NBA and WNBA coverage, Kevin's passion for basketball stems from his hometown team, the Philadelphia 76ers. Among his favorite players are Kevin Durant, Chet Holmgren, and Steph Curry, while his all-time favorites include Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.



Kevin holds Coach K in high regard for the large input he's had on the game helping mold players across multiple generations. Kevin believes the iconic rivalry between Larry Bird and Magic Johnson helped elevate the league to its current status.



Through his writing, Kevin provides in-depth analysis and insights into player and coach quotes. He prioritizes sourcing information from credible and reliable outlets.



Kevin enjoys reading, aiming to finish at least one book per month, and he is a big fan of music. Know More