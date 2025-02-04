Caitlin Clark's brother Colin Clark showers Fever star with 2-word praise after major honor 

Caitlin Clark was recognized by the University of Iowa by retiring her jersey number 22 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday. It was Clark's first appearance inside the hallowed Iowa home arena since ending her collegiate career in 2024.

On Monday, she thanked everyone who showed up on what she called a "special day" in her career.

“Such a special day, surrounded by all my favorite people. Feeling incredibly overwhelmed by the love and support from everyone—thank you hawkeye nation🫶🏻 22,” Clark wrote on Instagram.

As Clark showed gratitude to all her fans in Iowa, her brother Colin Clark commented on his sister's post with a two-word message.

“Earned it🤞🏼❤️,” Colin wrote.

Colin is the youngest of the Clark siblings, while Caitlin is the middle child of the three siblings. Their older brother is Blake, who is part of the Iowa State Football team.

Colin is a multi-sport athlete in high school, playing track and field and basketball. The entire family was in attendance as they watched Clark's Iowa jersey rise to the rafters.

With the Hawkeyes, Caitlin Clark became the NCAA's all-time leading scorer on top of two national championship game appearances.

Clark's jersey retirement coincided with the Hawkeyes' 76-69 win over the USC Trojans.

The Indiana Fever selected Clark with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft. She was then named the Rookie of the Year and the Time Magazine Athlete of the Year.

Caitlin Clark felt nervous during the jersey retirement ceremony

Caitlin Clark's legacy with the Iowa Hawkeyes is historic. However, seeing her name and jersey number atop the court still gives her butterflies.

Talking to the media before Iowa's game, she said she was nervous about the moment.

"You kind of just have those butterflies in your stomach when you walk in here. … Not so much for a basketball game now, but obviously just to be around everybody and to enjoy this environment,” she said.

Caitlin Clark will return to Carver-Hawkeye Arena when her WNBA team, the Indiana Fever, faces the Brazilian national team in an exhibition game on May 4. This matchup occurs just weeks before the 2025 WNBA season begins.

