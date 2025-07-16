Caitlin Clark's brother Colin Clark slams officials after Fever superstar goes down with another injury

Caitlin Clark seemingly suffered another injury late in the Indiana Fever's 85-77 win over the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday night. Caitlin's younger brother, Colin Clark, wasn't happy with the officials after the game. He slammed the referees online before deleting the tweet.

In a now-deleted post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Colin blamed the officials for her sister's most recent injury. He thought that the refs should have called the game better and not allowed overly physical plays. Caitlin was seen holding her groin after making the assist on the basket that put the game away.

"Make no mistake, this is on the reffing," Colin tweeted.

The injury happened with around 40 seconds left in the game, with the Indiana Fever up by seven points before Kelsey Mitchell converted Caitlin Clark's assist. Clark immediately grabbed her groin after the play and was gingerly walking to the other side of the court.

Aliyah Boston approached her teammate, who was beginning to tear up, possibly realizing that she had suffered another injury. Clark just returned from a groin injury that kept her out for five games. It has been an injury-riddled campaign for the Iowa product.

Clark missed five games early in the season due to a hamstring injury. She has been very durable during her time at Iowa and as a rookie last season. However, it's a different story this season, and the Fever needs to evaluate what has to be done to avoid further setbacks for their superstar.

If Caitlin Clark missed time again, it's not just a huge blow for the Indiana Fever. It's also a massive hit for the WNBA All-Star Weekend, which will be hosted in Indianapolis. Clark is one of the team captains, and she'll be making her debut in the 3-point contest.

Stephanie White provides an update on Caitlin Clark's injury

Stephanie White provides an update on Caitlin Clark's injury. (Photo: GETTY)

Speaking to reporters after the game, Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White provided an update on Caitlin Clark following another late-game injury. Clark is set to be evaluated on Wednesday morning before the team's game against the New York Liberty.

White also reiterated that her team will still be ready for the defending champs regardless of Clark's injury.

"(We'll) see where we are, but this group has played without her," White said, according to The Athletic. "At least we’ve got experience in that. We know that we have a tough opponent in New York. We know that it's gonna be a challenge no matter what, and we just gotta get locked in and ready to work."

The WNBA All-Star Weekend is scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

