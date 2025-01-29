Caitlin Clark's coach Stephanie White 100% agrees as Fever president makes feelings clear on Kelsey Mitchell's importance after new deal

Like the rest of the fans, Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White was happy to learn about the latest development in the Kelsey Mitchell situation. After being cored by the front office, it was believed Mitchell would leave the team, but she's staying put in Indiana to help Caitlin Clark and the Fever.

President Kelly Krauskopf made a strong statement about Mitchell's impact on the team and his potential importance to the organization. In a statement, the executive outlined why reaching an agreement with Mitchell was important.

"She is one of the best guards in this league and is a cornerstone to building a championship roster," Krauskope said.

Stephanie White took to Instagram and shared the post, agreeing with everything Krauskopf said with a single emoji.

Stephanie White's story about Mitchell

The former Connecticut Sun coach wasn't shy to show her excitement about this news. Before echoing the team's president's words, she reposted a video in which the Fever announced the guard was staying.

White reposted a video about Mitchell

Keeping Kelsey Mitchell on the roster is major for the Fever. They know she's a key piece to their potential success after an All-Star season in 2024. The Big Three of Mitchell, Clark and Aliyah Boston can achieve big things in Indiana, more so if they add Satou Sabally.

Stephanie White was given the keys to a fast car that could go even faster in 2025.

Caitin Clark's coach Stephanie White drops 2-word excitement as she headlines Purdue's presidential lecture series

While her team is making moves this offseason, Stephanie White will get an off-court honor from Purdue, the team she played for from 1995 through 1999. They announced White's return to the campus on Feb. 11 with a lengthy post on Instagram on Tuesday.

"From leading @purduewbb to an NCAA National Championship in 1999 to becoming an All-American, Big Ten Player of the Year, and a Purdue Hall of Famer, Stephanie’s journey is nothing short of legendary."

Similarly, she shared the post on her Instagram story, adding a two-word message to celebrate her return.

"Can't wait!!" she wrote.

White reacted to her major honor

After coaching the Sun the last two seasons, White joined the Fever to work with Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell. The expectations are high for the coach and her new team after returning to the playoffs in 2024.

