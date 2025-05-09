Caitlin Clark's coach Stephanie White revisits game-planning for WNBA Rookie of the Year in 2024 

Stephanie White was on the opposing end of Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever last season. She's now immersing herself in going to battle alongside last year's WNBA Rookie of the Year.

White made her way back to Indiana in the offseason after coaching the Connecticut Sun last season. It also marks her return to the team she was a part of the coaching staff of in the mid-2010s.

During the Fever's media conference on Thursday, White recounted how it was like preparing against Caitlin Clark last year:

"I think you know if you think back to the beginning of last season there was a lot thrown at Caitlin from Day One. New league, new players. Everybody's bigger, faster, stronger. New coverages ... And for us as opponents, [it was] making everything as difficult as possible for her."

"As Caitlin got better, obviously we had to change our strategy in how we defend her."

As the coach of Connecticut, White and the Sun dominated the Fever last season, taking three of their four regular season games. They then swept Clark and Indiana in their best-of-three opening-round playoff series.

Stephanie White has grown impressed with Caitlin Clark as her coach

Now coaching the Indiana Fever, Stephanie White admitted that she has grown more impressed with Caitlin Clark. She highlighted that apart from Clark's on-court skills, the do-it-all guard has tremendous work ethic, which makes her special.

The veteran bench tactician shared her thoughts on coaching Caitlin Clark in a media conference:

"She's an incredibly hard worker. She's a high IQ player. She's a perfectionist like she wants to get better. She lives in the gym. ... but to really see that on a daily basis has been impressive. Of course, you want to work with players like that."

With the Fever, White is out to lead a team looking to build on the significant headway it made last season.

Led by Caitlin Clark, who became the WNBA Rookie of the Year, and Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston, Indiana made its way back to the playoffs after a seven-year absence.

This season, the Fever return with their core intact and shored up by veteran players like DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard, Brianna Turner, Sophie Cunningham and Sydney Colson.

They are aware that there's work that still needs to be done but appear ready to make a deeper run this time. Indiana gets its campaign going on May 17 at home against the Chicago Sky.

