  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Caitlin Clark's coach Stephanie White revisits game-planning for WNBA Rookie of the Year in 2024 

Caitlin Clark's coach Stephanie White revisits game-planning for WNBA Rookie of the Year in 2024 

By Mike Murillo
Modified May 09, 2025 03:14 GMT
Stephanie White recalls preparing against Caitlin Clark and the Fever last season. -- Photo from Indiana Fever
Stephanie White recalls preparing against Caitlin Clark and the Fever last season. -- Photo from Indiana Fever's IG

Stephanie White was on the opposing end of Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever last season. She's now immersing herself in going to battle alongside last year's WNBA Rookie of the Year.

Ad

White made her way back to Indiana in the offseason after coaching the Connecticut Sun last season. It also marks her return to the team she was a part of the coaching staff of in the mid-2010s.

During the Fever's media conference on Thursday, White recounted how it was like preparing against Caitlin Clark last year:

"I think you know if you think back to the beginning of last season there was a lot thrown at Caitlin from Day One. New league, new players. Everybody's bigger, faster, stronger. New coverages ... And for us as opponents, [it was] making everything as difficult as possible for her."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"As Caitlin got better, obviously we had to change our strategy in how we defend her."
Ad

As the coach of Connecticut, White and the Sun dominated the Fever last season, taking three of their four regular season games. They then swept Clark and Indiana in their best-of-three opening-round playoff series.

Stephanie White has grown impressed with Caitlin Clark as her coach

Now coaching the Indiana Fever, Stephanie White admitted that she has grown more impressed with Caitlin Clark. She highlighted that apart from Clark's on-court skills, the do-it-all guard has tremendous work ethic, which makes her special.

Ad

The veteran bench tactician shared her thoughts on coaching Caitlin Clark in a media conference:

"She's an incredibly hard worker. She's a high IQ player. She's a perfectionist like she wants to get better. She lives in the gym. ... but to really see that on a daily basis has been impressive. Of course, you want to work with players like that."
Ad
Ad

With the Fever, White is out to lead a team looking to build on the significant headway it made last season.

Led by Caitlin Clark, who became the WNBA Rookie of the Year, and Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston, Indiana made its way back to the playoffs after a seven-year absence.

This season, the Fever return with their core intact and shored up by veteran players like DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard, Brianna Turner, Sophie Cunningham and Sydney Colson.

They are aware that there's work that still needs to be done but appear ready to make a deeper run this time. Indiana gets its campaign going on May 17 at home against the Chicago Sky.

About the author
Mike Murillo

Mike Murillo

Twitter icon

Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.

A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.

Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.

Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.

Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications