Caitlin Clark's "daily routine" revealed following humorous viral video

Despite not playing overseas or in Unrivaled, Caitlin Clark stayed active in the offseason by working with new Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White. Less than two months before the start of the 2025 WNBA season, the Fever revealed Clark's "daily routine."

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Fever's official account shared a video of what their superstar usually does during gameday. It was a hilarious reel of Clark doing random things such as giving milk to goats, signing autographs, playing golf, receiving awards, doing team promotional stuff and more.

The Fever has capitalized on Clark's growing popularity and continued to post videos that would go viral. She's one of the reasons why the sport of women's basketball is growing, with her franchise making all the right moves this offseason and beyond.

Pacers Sports & Entertainment, the owner of the Indiana Fever, announced back in January that they are investing $78 million to build a state-of-the-art facility for the team. The 108,000-square-foot complex was described as world class, with construction set to start in August and should be ready before the start of the 2027 WNBA Season.

In addition to a new team facility, the Fever also overhauled the front office by naming Kelly Krauskopf as team president and Amber Cox as general manager and chief operating officer. They even fired coach Christie Sides and replaced her with Indiana native and former Fever coach Stephanie White.

White spent the past two seasons with the Connecticut Sun before returning home to Indianapolis. She has been working out with Caitlin Clark throughout the offseason, ensuring that she'll be ready for new schemes and plays solely focused on maximizing her abilities.

As for the Fever roster, the new president and GM brought back Kelsey Mitchell and signed several veteran free agents such as DeWanna Bonner, Sydney Colson, Brianna Turner and Natasha Howard. They also acquired Sophie Cunningham and Jaelyn Brown via trade.

Sports analyst has an idea to maximize Caitlin Clark's popularity

Sports analyst has an idea to maximize Caitlin Clark's popularity. (Photo: IMAGN)

There's no denying that Caitlin Clark is one of the most popular players in the world today. Ahead of the WNBA's new television deal next year, Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd has an idea of how the league could capitalize on Clark's growing fanbase.

"If I was the WNBA, I would have considered a separate television package to a network on just Caitlin Clark games," Cowherd said. "I would have had two packages, the WNBA package and then a separate, let's say 15-to-18 game Caitlin Clark package."

It's certainly a bold idea, though Clark would need to get paid accordingly since she'll be the focus of that specific channel package. With the upcoming CBA negotiations, the effect of the Fever star will be a factor in what will be decided between the league, the owners and the players union.

