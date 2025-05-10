Caitlin Clark’s disappointment goes viral after losing to $214,666 teammate: "If her teammates have her back she should have theirs"

By all accounts, Caitlin Clark is a supreme competitor who absolutely hates losing. Apparently, this extends even to practice sessions as the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year is out to win just about every contest that she participates in.

In a clip that went viral on Friday, Clark and her Indiana Fever teammates are seen engaging in a halfcourt shootout. Natasha Howard, a free agent acquisition by the Fever this past offseason, makes a halfcourt shot and celebrates with some Indiana players. Clark, however, buries her face in her hands as if to express disappointment:

As Clark bemoans the successful shot made by Howard — who is on a one-year, $214,666 deal with Indiana, as per Spotrac — her backcourt running mate Kelsey Mitchell points at her and laughs. To add to the hilarity of the situation, Clark motions for someone to "review" Howard's shot.

This display of tremendous competitiveness with Clark — which, from the looks of it, was done tongue-in-cheek by the sweet-shooting guard — drew a variety of responses from fans online:

"Clark hates to lose her teammates should let her have it, if her teammates have her back she should have theirs," one fan tweeted.

"i'm convinced that if they moved the shooting point from the middle of half court just over to the left, CC would win," another fan tweeted.

"It's OK, Caitlin. No worries until she can pull up fro 12 feet outside the 3-line and pop it in from there *during a game*," another fan said.

"This team is family," another fan observed.

"Just can’t take her seriously," another fan commented.

"I absolutely love it. They're being facetious about CC's competitiveness. This is awesome," another fan added.

Despite the "hostile" reaction of Clark towards Howard's shot, the Fever will be counting heavily on the toughness and experience that the three-time WNBA champion brings to the table.

Aside from Howard, Indiana will be wielding veterans like Brianna Turner, DeWanna Bonner, and Sophie Cunningham this season.

Caitlin Clark and two Fever teammates named to ESPN's top 25 WNBA players this coming season

Media outlets, of course, are not messing around with Clark's greatness. On Wednesday, ESPN had Clark at no. 4 on their list of Top 25 WNBA Players:

Aside from Clark, two other Fever players cracked the list. Mitchell was no. 13 while Aliyah Boston occupied the no. 21 spot.

The trio of Clark, Mitchell, and Boston is expected to lead the Fever on another playoff run, one that will perhaps surpass their first-round appearance last year.

