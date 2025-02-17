Caitlin Clark's ex $78,831 teammate makes feelings known on Aliyah Boston's antics at South Carolina game 

Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston's former Fever teammate, Erica Wheeler, was overjoyed while watching the Gamecocks in action against Paige Bueckers and UConn. Boston was responsible for providing Wheeler with all kinds of entertainment with her courtside gimmicks.

Boston played for the Gamecocks, and it's rare for her to keep her emotions in check whenever she's cheering them on and not on broadcasting duties. Sunday was one such occasion where the Fever center had everyone in splits.

Erica Wheeler, who departed the Fever this offseason and joined the Storm on a $78,831 deal, also joined the Aliyah Boston hype train on X, saying:

"lol I love AB!!! She gone rideeeee or die bout them gamecocks okayyyyyy!!! lol @ABC I need more camera time on AB"

It was a forgettable game for Boston and the Gamecocks as they lost 87-58 at home against Paige Bueckers' UConn in a lopsided battle. Dawn Staley's South Carolina had its 71-game home winning streak snapped. Azzi Fudd did most of the damage with her 28 points, while Bueckers had an all-around outing with 12 points, seven rebounds and 10 assists.

