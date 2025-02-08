Caitlin Clark's ex-teammate NaLyssa Smith drops 3-word reaction as former Fever player re-joins A'ja Wilson 

Caitlin Clark's ex-teammate NaLyssa Smith was elated after A'ja Wilson's Aces re-signed former Fever player Queen Egbo. The Aces had her under contract last season after handing her two seven-day deals. Egbo signed a $1,905 contract for the remainder of the season in September.

With several changes in the Aces' roster, Las Vegas re-signed her on a training camp deal. Smith, who spent 1.5 years on the Fever with Egbo in 2022 and 2023, was hyped to see Egbo get another chance at a WNBA stint with the Aces.

The former Fever player took to Instagram to share her excitement in three words, saying:

"duuuuuh kill twin"

Caitlin Clark's ex-teammate NaLyssa Smith's IG story

Egbo is a 6-foot-4, 24-year-old center who has been on six teams. She played significant roles in Indiana and Washington until 2023 but hasn't found a permanent home since. Egbo impressed in her three-game season with the Aces last year, averaging 2.7 points in 6.0 minutes, shooting 66.7%.

She would be a solid backup option at the five for Kiah Stokes and A'ja Wilson as a third-string frontcourt player.

NaLyssa Smith leaves Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever and joins girlfriend DiJonai Carrington in Dallas

NaLyssa Smith's three-season stint with the Indiana Fever ended this offseason after the Caitlin Clark-led team traded her to the Dallas Wings. It was a four-team deal between Indiana, Dallas, the Phoenix Mercury and Connecticut Sun. The trade saw Smith join her girlfriend, DiJonai Carrington, for the first time in their careers. Meanwhie, the Fever landed Sophie Cunningham and Jaelyn Brown in this deal.

Smith was a key contributor on the Fever throughout her three years since they drafted her second in 2022. She averaged 13.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists, shooting 45.8%, including 33.0% from 3. However, her final season with the team, Clark's rookie year, didn't go as planned.

With the Iowa product taking over the offense, NaLyssa Smith's role on that end regressed. She averaged a career-low 10.6 points and 7.1 rebounds. The fit wasn't as good as the Fever needed more efficient and creative scorers in the frontcourt. They added DeWanna Bonner in free agency and Sophie Cunningham via trade to bolster their roster.

