Caitlin Clark's Fever teammate Sydney Colson humorously roasts her for hoarding T-shirts

Ahead of the 2025 WNBA season, Caitlin Clark and her Indiana Fever teammates were together during Game 2 of the Pacers-Bucks NBA first-round playoff series on Tuesday, ready to give fans souvenirs. A video shared on Thursday on X showed Aliyah Boston and Sydney Colson playfully jabbing at Clark for hoarding T-shirts.

Boston asked Caitlin about the number of shirts she has. When Clark said it was 16, Colson humorously roasted her.

"Oh yeah, that's the energy," Colson said. "That's the energy we need, Caitlin."

Boston couldn't help but ask why she had so many.

"Why does Caitlin have 16 shirts?" Boston said.

"I don't know why," Clark responded.

The Fever will begin training camp on Tuesday to start the preparations for next season. Clark and Co. will hope to start practice on a positive note with Stephanie White, while recording good performances in the preseason. They will commence the 2025 campaign against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky on May 17.

Caitlin Clark and Sydney Colson attended the Indiana Pacers playoff game together

Caitlin Clark and Sydney Colson were in attendance at the Indiana Pacers' NBA playoffs game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday. The Pacers are up 2-0 in the first round of the playoffs after defeating the Bucks 123-115 in Game 2.

Colson joined the Fever this offseason as a free agent after spending the past three campaigns with the Las Vegas Aces. However, despite only being part of the franchise since February, she and Clark are already forging a bond.

"I am very excited for this new opportunity with Indiana," Colson said in February, via WNBA.com. "I know several players and coaches from the Fever, and I trust what I know about them. I’m excited to be a part of the vision that the staff has for this team, and I’m ready to get to work."

The two-time WNBA champion brings a wealth of experience to the team that would help Clark in her second season.

