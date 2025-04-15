Caitlin Clark's Fever teammate Sydney Colson makes feelings clear after Cathy Engelbert gets booed on draft day

Sydney Colson, Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever teammate, shared her thoughts as WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert got booed during the 2025 WNBA draft.

On Monday, the crowd at The Shed at Hudson Yards in New York City shared their feelings towards the WNBA commissioner. Following the boos, Colson posted a tweet:

"You know the W getting bigger when they start booing at the drafts," Colson wrote.

Colson signed a one-year, $90,000 contract with the Fever this offseason, according to Spotrac. Colson is a 10-year veteran and was part of the Las Vegas Aces' back-to-back title run in 2022 and 2023.

Indiana is among the early favorites to win the 2025 WNBA title after the team acquired several veterans with championship experience. Natasha Howard, DeWanna Bonner and Colson will join the young core of 2024 first pick Caitlin Clark, 2023 first pick Aliyah Boston and two-time All-Star Kelsey Mitchell.

Cathy Engelbert joined the WNBA in 2019 as the league's first-ever commissioner. Previous WNBA brass are labeled as "presidents." The former Deloitte CEO has been tasked with ushering the league to new heights.

Cathy Engelbert comments on Paige Bueckers' rookie scale contract's scrutiny

Fans have recently scrutinized the pay disparity of the 2025 first pick and Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers. ESPN's Kendra Andrews reported a day before Monday's draft that Bueckers signed a three-year deal with the inaugural 3-on-3 league, Unrivaled.

ESPN said Bueckers' Unrivaled earnings in her first year will exceed her four-year WNBA rookie-scale contract.

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert addressed the issue in a media session on draft night. She pointed out the differences between the WNBA and Unrivaled.

"16 teams, over 190 players that we need to take care of," Engelbert said. "So, I know it's a lot easier to do 30 in one spot. We obviously travel the world and the U.S. and a big platform. So, I think what the WNBA offers is a huge platform to our players. ... There is not one sporting event today where you don't see an ad spot with a WNBA player in it."

As the top pick, Bueckers will earn $78,831 in her rookie season per the current CBA. In comparison, Caitlin Clark is signed to a four-year, $338,056 rookie-scale contract. Bueckers' Unrivaled deal would mean that the former UConn Huskies star would earn more than $330,000 per season in the 3-on-3 league.

