Caitlin Clark's Fever trounced by Kate Martin's Valkyries and Sabrina Ionescu's Liberty in latest 2025 WNBA attendance records

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever's dominance with WNBA attendance numbers have just been trounced by the New York Liberty and the Valkyries this season. According to new data from Across The Timeline, the Fever have slipped from the top spot in the rankings for game attendance by teams at home.

Ad

The league's newest expansion franchise, the Golden State Valkyries, currently sits in first place with an average game attendance of 18,064. This is despite the team playing only three league games so far.

While their affiliation with the NBA's Golden State Warriors could be a factor in their rise to the top, it's still a surprise to see them dethrone the Fever so quickly.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

In second place are the New York Liberty, with an average attendance of 17,344 per game. While this isn't a huge surprise given that the Liberty are the defending champions and have Sabrina Ionescu in the fold, it's still an impressive gain in attendance.

Meanwhile, the Indiana Fever sits in third place, with 16,939 patrons on average at home games. This marks a departure from their foothold on attendance records in the WNBA last year.

Ad

However, it's still early in the season, and it will be interesting to see whether Clark and company can eventually regain their coveted position.

Caitlin Clark speaks out about narrow WNBA defeat to Sabrina Ionescu's Liberty

On Saturday, the Fever lost by two points in a tightly-contested game to the Liberty, 90-88 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. After the game, Caitlin Clark spoke to reporters at the press conference. When asked what positive learnings the team would take from the defeat, she said (2:01 mark):

Ad

"Yeah, that's probably what's frustrating about it, too, is like we are two possessions or you know, from being for now. But there are so many little areas in this game that we could have improved.

"Like on our defense again, to start the game was poor, and we got to find a way to come out with more energy, being able to go hard. And yes, they [Liberty] present a very tough challenge."

Ad

Caitlin Clark dropped a double-double in that game, posting 18 points and 10 assists in 38 minutes on the floor. On the other side, Sabrina Ionescu dropped 23 points, five rebounds, and four assists to help her team clinch the win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Peter Okereke Peter Okereke is a WNBA journalist for Sportskeeda. Since his first foray into online journalism in 2019, Peter has written hundreds of articles on Football and Basketball.

His most recent stint was at FirstSportz, where he wrote extensively on the NBA and the WNBA. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Mathematics and Computer Science from the University of Port Harcourt and leverages his analytical skills to enhance his creativity in sports journalism.



Coming from a predominantly football nation, Peter is a die-hard Chelsea fan but fell in love with basketball after watching Kobe Bryant and LeBron James create magical moments in the NBA. This fandom is reflected in his writing, allowing him to share engaging stories and connect with fans around the world with factual insights and relatable narratives. He holds a strong, often controversial opinion that the Los Angeles Lakers are the greatest team in the NBA and that LeBron James is the greatest of all time.

When he's not writing, Peter is binge-watching movies or traveling. Know More