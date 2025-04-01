Caitlin Clark's former teammate Katie Lou Samuelson drops 1-word reaction for Paige Beuckers heroics

Caitlin Clark's former Indiana Fever teammate, Katie Lou Samuelson reacted as her alma mater, UConn, beat UCLA on Monday to book its spot in the Final Four of the NCAA tournament.

Samuelson reshared on Instagram a post of the UConn Huskies' 78-64 victory, giving the team a shoutout in the caption.

"HUSKIEEEESSSSS 💙" Samuelson captioned her IG story.

Samuelson drops 1-word reaction for UConn Huskies victory (Image: @katielou33 IG)

The Elite Eight matchup saw an incredible performance by Paige Beuckers, who dropped 31 points, three rebounds and six assists to lead the Huskies to victory.

Freshman Sarah Strong also played a significant role in the win, recording a double-double of 22 points, 17 rebounds and four assists as the team booked its 24th trip to the national semifinals, the most in NCAA history.

Beuckers credited the UConn Huskies connection and grit for the win:

"We’ve got a whole lot of heart, and a whole lot of toughness about us. And we play together as a team. We’re super well-connected," Bueckers said.

"I feel like every team that I’ve played on, we’ve been super well-connected. But just the way we’ve been through so much adversity as individuals, as a team, how much it’s brought us together, how much it’s made us stronger."

The UConn Huskies face UCLA on Friday for the Final Four matchup. The last time they won the national title was in 2016, when Katie Lou Samuelson was a freshman on their roster.

Katie Lou Samuelson describes "full circle moment" as she returns to former team

Katie Lou Samuelson signed with the Seattle Storm during free agency after mutually parting ways with the Indiana Fever.

Samuelson, who played with the Storm during the 2021 season, cited her return as a "full circle moment" in a February press release by the team.

"This feels like a full circle moment. I am thrilled to be back with the Storm, reunited with Noey and so many players that I’ve played alongside over the years," said Samuelson.

"It’s an honor to be part of an organization that sets the standard, and I’m looking forward to building together and the chance to compete for a championship."

Since being selected fourth overall in the 2019 WNBA draft, Katie Lou Samuelson has played for five different teams across the five seasons she has played in the league.

Samuelson concluded the 2024 season averaging 4.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game for the Indiana Fever while shooting 34.9% from the field, including 33.0% from deep.

