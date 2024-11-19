Caitlin Clark's gracious act inspires $1,000 donation for underprivileged kids

Caitlin Clark has used her platform and immense following to spread positivity throughout her collegiate and now professional basketball career. Along with shining on the basketball court, Clark has served as a role model for the next generation and proved such with her latest charitable act.

On Monday, November 18, Clark helped raise $1,000 for the Toys For Tots Foundation of Pinellas County in Florida.

Clark was dining at Villa Gallace, a popular Italian restaurant in Indian Rocks Beach, Florida. The restaurant's owner, Luigi Gallace, noticed Clark, introduced himself and made a special request.

As it turned out, the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year agreed to sign a basketball previously donated to the Toys For Tots collection site at the restaurant. Clark's kind gesture sparked a $1,000 donation from a local basketball fan in Pinellas County.

The Indiana Fever star is among the most popular players in the WNBA and helped break numerous television ratings and arena attendance records in her rookie campaign.

The rookie sensation finished a historic campaign with averages of 19.2 points, 8.4 assists, and 5.7 rebounds, breaking the WNBA single-season assists record and numerous rookie records.

Caitlin Clark attends Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball game

On Monday afternoon, Caitlin Clark attended an Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball game versus the Drake Bulldogs. Clark repped her alma mater with an Iowa sweater and was sitting with former Iowa coach Lisa Bluder.

The Iowa women's basketball X page shared a photo of Bluder and Clark posing together during the game.

Caitlin Clark rose to stardom during her time at Iowa, breaking Pete Maravich's Division I career-scoring record. She was a two-time National Player of the Year selection and earned four first-team All-American selections.

The Hawkeyes legend led the country in scoring in each of her four collegiate seasons and led the country in assists in three of her four seasons. In her 139 career games at Iowa, she averaged 28.4 ppg, 8.2 apg and 7.1 rpg.

Caitlin Clark developed into arguably the greatest collegiate basketball player of all time and is already one of the best players in the WNBA, earning first-team All-WNBA honors in her rookie season.

