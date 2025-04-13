Caitlin Clark's heartfelt Josh Allen revelation over golf bonding sends fans into frenzy

Caitlin Clark's invitation to the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Course came with an unexpected experience for her. On Sunday, the WNBA star opened up on "Under The Umbrellas" about being able to interact with popular figures at the event and still feel like a normal fan.

In a clip of her interview posted on X (formerly Twitter), Clark mentioned talking to NFL quarterback Josh Allen and country singer Luke Combs, among others present at the tournament

"You know, I just feel like a normal fan getting to follow on the course," she said. "And even talking to like, I saw Josh Allen and Luke Combs and few others last night. Like, that's what we all love about it. It's like, you are just one of the normal fans walking around doing all the same exact stuff."

It was the first time the Indiana Fever player had attended the prestigious Masters Tournament. Caitlin Clark's experience of feeling normal after meeting Allen at the event got fans buzzing, and they took to X to react.

"So sad when you only get one chance a year to feel "normal." I guess I should be more thankful every day that I'm not famous. I will now embrace my mundane, extraordinary ordinary life. 😊," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"The Masters isn't just about one person, it's about me too and i want you all to realize that," another fan commented.

Reactions varied widely:

"Her, Josh and Luke all win a ticket from the lottery…what are the chances 🤔," wrote another fan.

"Not even CC can get me to like that boring a** sport," one fan wrote.

"I need that photo of her and Josh Allen asap," commented another fan.

Expand Tweet

"No phones………. What else could be better with no phones?" one fan asked.

"It sure would be cool if people could just enjoy sports phoneless. But that’s today’s society," another fan added his opinion.

Caitlin Clark on bringing more fans to women's basketball from golf

During the interview, Caitlin Clark also spoke of her intention to drive more interest in women's basketball through her participation in golf. She said on the show (12:45 timestamp):

"It's such a welcoming community, and it's really fun for me to be a part of and to bring more eyes to golf. And then, in return, hopefully, a lot of golf fans start watching women's basketball too."

Caitlin Clark further noted that there's peacefulness about the whole experience at Augusta and attributed it to the rules disallowing phone use at the event. She added that as a professional athlete, it's something she empathizes and agrees with.

