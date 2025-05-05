Caitlin Clark's heartfelt reaction to adorable picture with Aliyah Boston speaks volumes

Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark returned to her alma mater on Sunday as she led her WNBA team in defeating the Brazilian national team at the Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. It was the Fever’s second preseason game ahead of the 2025 WNBA regular season return on May 16.

After the tip-off, the Iowa women’s basketball team posted a picture of the 22-year-old superstar alongside her teammate Aliyah Boston on the bench. The two were seen hugging each other.

"You're going to be amazing, because you are amazing,” the caption read, a throwback at the mantra that the two players tell each other pre-game.

Caitlin Clark has since reacted to the picture, writing a heartfelt message for Boston as she is set to begin her sophomore year with the Fever.

“All feels okay again @aliyah.boston,” she wrote in her Instagram story.

Clark's IG story (Instagram/@caitlinclark22)

On X, some fans were left in awe at how sweet the two Fever teammates were during the game.

"We get a whole season of this 🥹," said one fan.

"oh my god my babes 😭😭😭😭," another fan wrote.

"AHHHHHHH 😭😭😭 MY GIRLS," one fan said.

Other fans expressed how proud they are to see Clark and Boston grow in Indiana since being drafted top overall in the 2023 and 2024 drafts.

"Best duo.," one fan wrote.

"so proud of you all," another fan said.

Caitlin Clark had 16 points, six rebounds, and five assists in the game, which saw the Fever dominate Brazil, 108-44, while Boston had 11 points, seven rebounds, and five assists.

The two are expected to anchor the Fever once more this year as the team added numerous veterans to the roster in anticipation of a deep playoff run after their breakthrough last year.

Last season, the Fever finished as the sixth seed with a 20-20 record and appeared in their first playoff series since 2016.

Caitlin Clark targets a title in sophomore year with the Fever

Caitlin Clark is putting up high expectations for the Indiana Fever in just her second year in the WNBA. Following their win against Brazil, Clark declared they want to win this year's WNBA championship.

“A championship, that's our goal," she said. "It's going to take a lot of hardwork and we got a new team. It's going to take some time to put it together but I think everybody's thankful we got some really great vets that have won (WNBA championship) before and then we got some people back.”

The Fever added numerous veterans, such as Sydney Colson, DeWanna Bonner, and Natasha Howard, to inject the team with some experienced players.

Last year, the Fever lost to the Connecticut Sun in the first round and revealed some of their biggest flaws, the absence of veterans.

